Since Keye was so salty about Davide’s home, here’s who actually lives in the poshest area on MAFS

Some people clearly carry their poshness better than others

46 mins ago

Last week, MAFS’ Keye rudely insinuated that Davide’s hometown, Horsham, was a dump compared to his locale of London. In his own words, he gets pastries from Gail’s whilst Horsham residents are eating at Greggs.

Though no town is either posh or not-posh, with each location boasting areas of mixed socio-economic background, there’s really only one way to rank the areas, and that’s by average house prices. In the spirit of fairness, Julia-Ruth will not be included in the ranking, and neither will her on-screen hubby, Divarni. She currently resides in New Zealand, and Divarni’s hometown is only listed as London – not helpful!

Sarah is a northern gal

We’re heading up north for MAFS UK’s Sarah, because she is from Aberdeen in Scotland, where the average house price is a reasonable £141,000.

From Scotland to Wales for John

We’re going all over the place, because after dropping by Sarah in Aberdeen, we’re off to Flintshire, Wales, for the intruder groom John. Here, houses are priced at around £191,000.

Rebecca and Leah are both from Liverpool

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average house price is £187,000. But don’t let that fool you; we’ve already established that Rebecca’s home is beyond stunning, and I firmly believe that anywhere Leah chooses to set down roots is automatically chic.

Maeve’s hometown needs no introduction

If the accent doesn’t make it crystal clear, Maeve is from Newcastle. The average house price is around £205,000.

Joe lives rent-free in Julia-Ruth’s head, apparently

Personal trainer Joe is from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, known for its impressive Victorian architecture and being the birthplace of the rugby league. Apparently, the average house price is around £236,000.

Grace isn’t from the most feminist town in the UK

Though Glasgow is widely considered to be the most feminist town in the UK, it can’t be, because Grace isn’t from there. Instead, she lives in Norwich, where the average house price is £236,000.

Welsh lad Ashley lives in Bridgend

Over in Wales, Ashley resides in Bridgend, where the average house price is around £241,768.

Anita’s hometown is Durham when she’s not on MAFS

Anita wasn’t in the MAFS experiment very long, at which point she returned to her hometown of Durham. Here, houses are sold for roughly £243,000.

Nelly lives in Manchester

The average house price in Manchester is £246,000, and as a cosmetic dentist, you know full well Nelly is banking that cash. Good for her.

I can feel Leisha’s energy all the way down here

Leisha currently resides in scenic Edinburgh, where the average house price is around £296,000.

April’s hometown has coastal views

If you can get past the tourists, April’s hometown of Weymouth is beyond beautiful. You’ve got coastal views, a gorg harbour, and homes selling for £308,843.

Abi is from Bournemouth

The seaside girlies are sticking together on this ranking, with Abi’s hometown of Bournemouth coming in at a median price of £353,000.

Steven’s red flags can be found in Essex

Essex, home of Towie and the longest pier in the world, is also home to Steven. That might put you off moving to the area, but the house prices aren’t as massive as you might think at £360,855. Reiss is also from Essex.

The hometown of MAFS’ Dean is Feltham

Dean is also from the outskirts of London – Feltham, to be specific. Again, the average house price of £404,459 is apparently quite reasonable for the area. God, I’m poor.

Leigh and luxury go hand in hand

MAFS UK’s Leigh is from Romford, a large town in East London that is widely credited as being somewhat more affordable compared to the capital city. Despite its humble reputation, houses there sell between £401,344 and £432,000.

Umm, is the affordable in the room with us?

Leo is from Chichester

Though it’s sadly not the hotdog capital of the world (that’s in Pennsylvania, I checked), Leo lives in Chichester in West Sussex. Here, houses are flogged for approximately £436,000.

Davide is ranked high, despite Keye’s comments

After watching Keye slate the town as some backwater dumpyard, you’d think that Horsham was a warzone. Imagine my surprise upon learning that the average house price in Davide’s hometown is £461,000. It’s not quite up there with Keye’s property options, but it’s no slouch.

Also, Horsham has a Gail’s Bakery AND a Greggs, actually.

Omg, Paul is in the top three?!

Depending on the property type, you’re looking at £360,898 for flats and £558,418 for semi-detached properties. Also, though not the highest on this list, Bath is uber uber posh.

Number two is – drum roll please – Bailey

Baily doesn’t exactly exude posh-boy energy, but house prices in St Albans certainly do. You’re looking at a whopping £643,000.

Where does MAFS’ Keye live? He’s only told us 50 times

In case you didn’t get the memo, Keye is from London. He used to live in Poplar, where the average house price is a staggering £516k, but he’s since moved on to the SW4 area. That means we’re looking at the general Stockwell, Clapham or Balham area, with prices in that swanky locale dropping at an insane £767k.

As much as it would have been karmic resolution to have Keye out-poshed by another one of the cast, he is living in the swankiest area. Damn.

