MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Leah and Leigh unsurprisingly chose not to commit to each other at the MAFS UK 2025 final vows this week after the whole Leisha saga, and that drama just got a whole lot more interesting.

The bride kissed Leisha on the final girls’ night out and Leah was fuming, accusing her of double standards. Earlier in the series, Leigh was annoyed when Leah seemingly flirted with Leisha a bit during the partner swap. She’s denied they were anything more than friends.

However, in a new interview with Heat World, Leah has now claimed that Leigh would actually ASK Leah to be be flirty with other girls. Yes, really.

“Yeah, there were times where Leigh and I did couple swap, we were packing to go on our couple swap and Leigh would say to me off camera, ‘Oh let’s have a bit of a fun here, wind me up. Let’s have a bit of a joke’,” she said.

“I think because I liked her and wanted to do anything that was fun and got like the most out of our relationship, I would go along with it but then it kind of backfired.”

She said Leigh would then get really annoyed at her chatting to other people, even though she literally told her to do it, which left her feeling “blindsided”.

“She’d be like ‘Oh it’s disrespectful’ and I’d be like ‘What? You just told me that off camera’,” she said. “So she did blindside me a couple of times but it’s good that I don’t deep things like that too much.”

Well, that definitely changes things! In an Instagram post after the kiss episode aired, Leigh admitted that she was hypocritical and should have taken more accountability.

“I realise that in the moment at that final dinner party I quite clearly did not take accountability when I should have. After watching it back I completely own that although meant innocently, the kiss with Leisha was disrespectful and hypocritical,” she wrote.

“We all as human beings have moments where we f**k up and this was mine. So for that I take complete accountability for my actions and agree now that it was double standards, I was quick to identify when others needed to validate their partners feelings but in that moment was unable to do it myself.”

Featured image by: Channel 4