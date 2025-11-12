Julia-Ruth’s odd defence for telling the MAFS cast about Steven but not her fling with Joe

3 hours ago

Well, at least Julia-Ruth is never boring. The MAFS UK cast was fairly flabbergasted when Julia-Ruth announced she’d planned a drinks date with Steven, and then it emerged she’d also been on a whole holiday with Joe. Several MAFS viewers were a bit bewildered as to why she would advertise the connection with Steven, yet stay secretive about her fling with Joe. Julia-Ruth has explained her reasoning for telling the MAFS cameras about the couple swap with Steven, but not Joe.

On the MAFS UK: It’s Official! podcast, Lucinda Light asked Julia-Ruth why she was so quick to share that she’d been chatting to Steven, and if it was a ploy to distract everyone from the holiday with Joe. She responded: “I think because what happened with Joe, in my mind, was briefly lived. And then because it just really ended, I thought, ‘Okay, that doesn’t have to be brought to camera, doesn’t have to be brought up to the group.’ So, I thought that could just be left alone.

“I just didn’t really expect all of it come out at once. But everything is very true, and everything happened.

She continued: “It’s definitely something that even still to this day, I have apologised to Maeve and Nellie for, and I will continue to do so. It definitely was not a smart decision at all. I didn’t think it through and I hurt a lot of people because of my actions.”

Julia-Ruth reiterated that her holiday with Joe “wasn’t anything malicious”. She explained: “We can get married to a stranger. We can go on holiday.”

By the way, Julia-Ruth never ended up getting drinks with Steven. She claimed it was a proposed date, while he insists they’d just discussed meeting up with a group of MAFS cast members.

Featured images via Channel 4.