mafs uk joe julia-ruth and steven

Julia-Ruth’s odd defence for telling the MAFS cast about Steven but not her fling with Joe

I really needed an explanation of her thought process

Claudia Cox

Well, at least Julia-Ruth is never boring. The MAFS UK cast was fairly flabbergasted when Julia-Ruth announced she’d planned a drinks date with Steven, and then it emerged she’d also been on a whole holiday with Joe. Several MAFS viewers were a bit bewildered as to why she would advertise the connection with Steven, yet stay secretive about her fling with Joe. Julia-Ruth has explained her reasoning for telling the MAFS cameras about the couple swap with Steven, but not Joe.

On the MAFS UK: It’s Official! podcast, Lucinda Light asked Julia-Ruth why she was so quick to share that she’d been chatting to Steven, and if it was a ploy to distract everyone from the holiday with Joe. She responded: “I think because what happened with Joe, in my mind, was briefly lived.  And then because it just really ended, I thought, ‘Okay, that doesn’t have to be brought to camera, doesn’t have to be brought up to the group.’ So, I thought that could just be left alone.

“I just didn’t really expect all of it come out at once. But everything is very true, and everything happened.

She continued: “It’s definitely something that even still to this day, I have apologised to Maeve and Nellie for, and I will continue to do so. It definitely was not a smart decision at all. I didn’t think it through and I hurt a lot of people because of my actions.”

Julia-Ruth reiterated that her holiday with Joe “wasn’t anything malicious”. She explained: “We can get married to a stranger. We can go on holiday.”

By the way, Julia-Ruth never ended up getting drinks with Steven. She claimed it was a proposed date, while he insists they’d just discussed meeting up with a group of MAFS cast members.

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Ive actually laughed at and reposted many of the memes’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral

