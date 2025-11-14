The Tab

The three most iconic one-liners of MAFS UK 2025, and they’re all from the reunion

They’re all from the same person too

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The MAFS UK 2025 reunion aired last night and as expected, it was full of so much drama, and the three best one-liners of the entire experiment.

From Nelly going in on Steven to Leisha and Reiss shockingly breaking up after the final vows and Julia-Ruth explaining the matching tattoo chaos, it was an entertaining reunion to say the least.

However, the best part of all was Maeve’s incredible one-liners. She was truly on top form, and these three lines will without a doubt go down in MAFS history.

Credit: Channel 4

Maeve said this amazing one-liner to Steven

Everyone was in hysterics when they all sat down at the table and Maeve sarcastically shouted across to Steven: “Hi Steven, how are you feeling? In between your two girls, isn’t it great.” He was sat in the middle of his ex-wife Nelly and Julia-Ruth, who admitted she fancied him during the experiment. He also agreed to go for drinks with her after they left, but it never happened.

And this line to Keye was just downright brilliant

Then, when Julia-Ruth arrived at the reunion, Maeve refused to stand up to greet her. Keye said everyone was doing it to be “polite” and Maeve brilliantly shouted: “F***ing someone’s husband isn’t polite.” I mean, she’s not lying! Julia-Ruth happily admitted that she slept with Joe on their infamous holiday.

She also used the most hilarious pun on Julia-Ruth

Maeve wasn’t done there, either. She made the best comment of all when she stood up and welcomed everyone to the dinner party using the brilliant pun: “Why the f**k not.” She was playing on the matching tattoo Julia-Ruth and Joe got while on holiday in Lanzarote, which says “why not”.

@emmaastra

#tv #mafsuk #marriedatdirstsight

♬ original sound – Emma Astra | UK TV Talks

Maeve, you’re simply iconic!

Featured image by: Channel 4

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

