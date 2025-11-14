The three most iconic one-liners of MAFS UK 2025, and they’re all from the reunion

6 hours ago

The MAFS UK 2025 reunion aired last night and as expected, it was full of so much drama, and the three best one-liners of the entire experiment.

From Nelly going in on Steven to Leisha and Reiss shockingly breaking up after the final vows and Julia-Ruth explaining the matching tattoo chaos, it was an entertaining reunion to say the least.

However, the best part of all was Maeve’s incredible one-liners. She was truly on top form, and these three lines will without a doubt go down in MAFS history.

Maeve said this amazing one-liner to Steven

Everyone was in hysterics when they all sat down at the table and Maeve sarcastically shouted across to Steven: “Hi Steven, how are you feeling? In between your two girls, isn’t it great.” He was sat in the middle of his ex-wife Nelly and Julia-Ruth, who admitted she fancied him during the experiment. He also agreed to go for drinks with her after they left, but it never happened.

And this line to Keye was just downright brilliant

Then, when Julia-Ruth arrived at the reunion, Maeve refused to stand up to greet her. Keye said everyone was doing it to be “polite” and Maeve brilliantly shouted: “F***ing someone’s husband isn’t polite.” I mean, she’s not lying! Julia-Ruth happily admitted that she slept with Joe on their infamous holiday.

She also used the most hilarious pun on Julia-Ruth

Maeve wasn’t done there, either. She made the best comment of all when she stood up and welcomed everyone to the dinner party using the brilliant pun: “Why the f**k not.” She was playing on the matching tattoo Julia-Ruth and Joe got while on holiday in Lanzarote, which says “why not”.

Maeve, you’re simply iconic!

Featured image by: Channel 4