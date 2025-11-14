The Tab

What actually went down between MAFS’ Julia-Ruth and Joe after the holiday, and it’s juicy

He didn’t just ghost her

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Julia-Ruth and Joe’s holiday to Lanzarote after MAFS UK has been the biggest drama of the 2025 series, and it turns out, he didn’t just ghost her afterwards. The bride has explained exactly what went down after the trip in a new interview, and it turns out there’s a lot more to the story.

At the reunion, Julia-Ruth explained that she started chatting to Joe because she was feeling lonely and wanted to speak to someone who was in the same position as her. So, she reached out and they quickly planned a spontaneous trip together. After the holiday, she said he ghosted her.

However, speaking to The Sun, the bride explained that isn’t the full story. They had planned to meet up in Manchester after the trip, but Joe cancelled at the last minute with what she thinks is a really bad fake excuse.

Credit: Channel 4

“I felt used because he was pursuing me after the holiday. I left the holiday a little bit earlier than he did, and when I got back he was sending me messages saying ‘The second I get back from holiday,  I really want to either come up to London or you come to Manchester,” she said.

“And he was like, ‘I’m so into you’. He was sending all these text messages saying he wanted me to meet his friends.”

Julia-Ruth then explained that Joe sent her a text claiming he’d broken his arm so he wasn’t able to meet her, but she didn’t believe him.

“He sent me a message saying he he had fallen out of bed and broken his arm. He sent a picture of him like sat on his couch with this fake arm thing on, posing like a Calvin Klein ad. And I was like, ‘I’m not buying this. You’re a six-foot-something man and you fall out of your bed and you’ve hurt your arm and you now can’t do this? So I literally was like, ‘refund me for my ticket’. I couldn’t be arsed.”

Credit: Channel 4

They didn’t speak after that, and Julia-Ruth said she felt totally “love bombed” by the groom.

“I guess that what Joe does, he love bombs you. He has never said he is sorry for the way he treated me, or anything. I don’t understand because we hadn’t even had a fight. But I guess maybe he needed to process everything that happened on the show,” she explained.

Apart from a pretty cryptic post about his MAFS journey, Joe hasn’t spoken out about the holiday, or revealed if he really did break his arm. It doesn’t look like he ever will address it.

Featured image by: Channel 4

