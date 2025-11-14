Reiss shares personal message to Leisha in cryptic MAFS post about ‘off-screen’ drama

4 hours ago

Despite reaffirming their marital vows, Leisha and Reiss ultimately split up after the experiment, they confirmed in Thursday’s reunion episode.

Though they were committed to trying to make the marriage work outside of the MAFS season 10 experiment, which included visiting one another at home, Reiss and Leisha ultimately decided to go their separate ways after the rollercoaster experience.

“But sadly we couldn’t make our marriage work and I haven’t seen Leisha since it ended,” Leisha said on the show.

Reiss stood firm on the decision to split up, but Leisha admitted to being really torn up about the breakdown of their marriage. Even now, she thinks about him “every day” and still loves him; it’s kind of tragic.

Reflecting on his MAFS marriage in a rather odd Instagram post, Reiss seemingly hinted at unseen moments we didn’t get to see.

MAFS UK’s Reiss said the drama was everywhere

In a lengthy and exceedingly odd Instagram post, which honestly sounded like it was dreamt up by ChatGPT, Reiss loosely recalled his MAFS experience and why he and Leisha decided to go their separate ways.

“There’s a chapter of my life I never expected to open quite like this. On @e4mafsuk , I walked into a story I hoped would be bright and lasting, but reality handed me a different ending,” he said.

Perhaps teasing beef that didn’t play out on camera, he noted how “the drama we encountered wasn’t just on screen. It lived in the days off-screen, too. I won’t pretend it was easy, because it wasn’t.”

After that, he said he wasn’t finding “someone to blame”, which might suggest the mysterious drama was on Leisha’s part.

He continued: “I’m here to own my part, to acknowledge the lessons, and to honour the courage it took to be vulnerable, to try, and to grow.

“What I learned isn’t about winning or losing, it’s about understanding what love requires, patience, clarity, and respect. I’ve come to see that sometimes two people may want the same future but aren’t aligned in the present. That doesn’t diminish the moments we did share or the growth we both experienced along the way. I’m grateful for the amplify of truth that came with the process the ways it pushed me to look inward, to communicate more honestly, and to set boundaries that protect my wellbeing.”

He then shared a message for Leisha

While his long-ass statement was super mysterious and vague, he did share a touching message to his ex-wife.

“To my partner, I hope you find peace and happiness on your own path. I sincerely wish you healing, growth, and the kind of love that feels true and steady,” he said.

“To everyone watching, thank you for witnessing the journey and for offering support, critique, and empathy. If nothing else, this experience has reminded me that life is a continuous learning curve, and I’m choosing to carry forward what’s healthy, what’s real, and what makes me better.”

I’ve enjoyed the post-show statements from the cast this year, but Reiss’s concluding post has to be one of the more cryptic ones. What’s this “off-screen” drama he referenced? Why weren’t they aligned in the present? MAFS can’t be over, I’ve got too many questions.