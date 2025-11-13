All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

3 hours ago

Regardless of the show, someone always has to step into the villain role. In MAFS UK season 10, that was noneother than dancer Julia-Ruth, and boy has it been a wild ride.

Julia-Ruth entered the MAFS experiment as a bubbly ball of energy, but little did we know that energy was chaotic at best and outright evil at worst. But would we change her? Of course not, because it’s characters like Julia-Ruth that make reality TV the gem it is.

As we fast approach the conclusion of MAFS UK season 10, here are Julia-Ruth’s most villainous (but iconic) moments.

She obvs just wanted the fame

People going on love-centric TV shows with ulterior motives is nothing new, with half of the Love Islanders secretly wanting those brand deals more than a happily ever after. MAFS is always slightly different because of the marriage element, but that didn’t stop our Julia-Ruth.

Though I don’t doubt that she was open to a marriage under perfect circumstances, there’s also no denying that she’s hungry for the spotlight. She’s been on numerous TV shows, YouTube shows, and music videos, and there’s arguably nothing more evil than stringing along a husband for more airtime.

In a particularly villainous moment, she seemingly blamed us viewers when someone called out her clout-chasing antics.

“Let’s cut the cr*p. This narrative is boring. If anything, I feel like I should be able to say, ‘Why do people who work in accounting, behind a desk, whatever, work a nine-to-five job, come onto TV shows to find love?’ I feel like that’s looking for fame,” she said.

The whole Steven thing was diabolical

When Steven and Nelly’s relationship began to break down, Julia-Ruth wasted zero time in shooting her shot with glaring red flag Steven. It was a jarring moment, particularly because Steven is not exactly the catch of a lifetime, and because Nelly is quite literally the nicest person on the planet. In confrontations on the show, Julia-Ruth was eerily stoic about the whole situation. She gave zero sh*ts, you could say.

Julia-Ruth’s staring contest was like something from a true crime doc

When Julia-Ruth’s infatuation with Steven came to light, she got into a verbal spat with just about everyone at the dinner table. Then, in a shockingly terrifying moment, she locked eyes with Nelly as the other cast members begged her to stop staring like that. Staring daggers is putting it lightly, because the dancer was throwing literal swords across the dinner table.

She then defended herself on Instagram with: “You’re damned if you do you’re damned if you don’t. There was no escaping, everyone had made their minds up. What else is there to do but be the villain they want you to? I also knew it was me against a group who already made their minds up and had their answer. I saw no winning in repeating their words.”

With every evil queen comes her gaggle of evil gays

@solarablooms MAFS UK | Someone find & tag this queen because I actually applaud her assertive nature in dealing with this situation. 👑 #mafsuk #marriedatfirstsight ♬ original sound – Solara

Though this was a few episodes before her mask finally slipped, the lunch between Julia-Ruth, Divarni, and their loved ones was intense. Once again, the daggers came out, but this time she was flanked by her two attack-dog gays.

‘Pull your p*ssy up’ is going in my rotation

Another moment from *that* dinner party was Julia-Ruth’s attack on Bailey. She called him “f**king boring”, among other things, but her catchphrase soon became “Pull your p*ssy up.”

While some people might reflect on that behaviour and apologise, the word sorry is simply not in her vocabulary. Instead, she did a fun TikTok about entering her villain era.

Her TikTok is beyond messy

@julee_aaah MAIN COURSE PT 2: I had enough!✋🏾 You’re damned if you do you’re damned if you don’t. The outcome was always gonna be the same , be quiet ( end up the main course ) defend myself ( end up the main course ) say sorry ( end up the main course ) What else is there to do but be the villain? Sorry was never gonna be enough. Welcome to my feast, hope you enjoyed every bite. We move onto dessert next…🤍 See you soon?… #mafs #mafsuk #mafsjuliaruth #dinnerparty #villain @Adam Brazier 🎥 ♬ original sound – Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth’s TikTok has been a consistent source of enjoyment through MAFS, and a consistent source of unbridled chaos. If she’s not putting together bizarre music video explanations of her behaviour, she’s throwing shade at her ex-husband and leaning into her more controversial moments.

Disney villains are their own biggest fans.

Sleeping with another bride’s husband was a choice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia-Ruth Smith (@julee_aaah)

Though she never got anywhere in her pursuit of Steven, Julia-Ruth did manage to snag personal trainer Joe Wood. They went on holiday together after leaving the experiment, sleeping together and even getting matching tattoos.

Though I can’t think of a good reason for sleeping with another bride’s husband, Julia-Ruth’s was objectively laughable – sorry, Maeve.

“The truth is, I’m just a woman who was trying to find love and connection. After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out,” she wrote on Instagram. “Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated.”

Long story short: Because she wanted to. Fairs.

I’m not condoning Julia-Ruth’s undeniably questionable morals, but MAFS just wouldn’t have been the same without her this season.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Channel 4