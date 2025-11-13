The Tab
MAFS cast ‘horrified’ as WhatsApp chat reveals one person had ‘secret girlfriend’ the entire time

Apparently, the new information has caused a ‘big cast divide’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

MAFS UK season 10 has once again been engulfed in a cheating scandal, this time over a cast member who was secretly keeping a girlfriend back home during filming.

In a new article in The Sun, an unnamed person privy to the cast’s WhatsApp group chat has revealed a “secret girlfriend” belonging to one of the brides or grooms.

“It’s all kicking off on the cast WhatsApp as rumours have been doing the rounds that one star was not really single when they got married on the show and was secretly in a relationship back home,” the source said.

“The star’s partner doesn’t know what to think, but if it’s true, they’ve admitted to feeling really upset and betrayed.”

While the name of the cheating cast member was not revealed, the source did note how they’d been on an “up and down” journey in the MAFS season 10 experiment. Unfortunately, that leaves just about everyone.

“The pair had an up and down journey on the show and so they’ve been left horrified to discover there’s a chance they’ve been cheated on,” they added. “It’s caused a big cast divide, some of the brides and grooms who are friendly with the star in question are defending them, while others are horrified.”

So, who are we betting on?

MAFS UK season 10 has been plagued by several cheating scandals

MAFS and cheating scandals go hand in hand, and season 10 has been no different.

Steven was accused of being on Hinge during the experiment, and while Nelly did come equipped with a damning dossier of evidence, there are a lot of conflicting reports both for and against his indiscretion. Bailey was also accused of cheating on Rebecca with his ex-fiancé, but that was rejected by pretty much everyone involved.

Obviously, you can’t talk about cheating in MAFS UK season 10 without noting the scandal to end all scandals: Joe and Julia-Ruth. After leaving the experiment, they went on holiday and subsequently slept together. Normally, cheats scrub any sort of evidence that could point to the affair, but in this case, Julia-Ruth and Joe got matching tattoos.

And we’re still not done, because there might be some cheating drama between Leigh and Leah. After all that beef over flirting, which climaxed in Leigh’s controversial kiss with Leisha, Leigh and Leah seemingly hinted at even more cheating drama.

MAFS might be coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of time for more cheating scandals if any of the cast want to give it a go? Seems popular this year.

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife

