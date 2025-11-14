The Tab

Julia-Ruth explains exactly why she got matching tattoos with Joe after MAFS UK

There’s a full backstory

Ellissa Bain

The biggest bombshell of the MAFS UK 2025 reunion dinner party was that Julia-Ruth got a matching tattoo with Joe on their infamous holiday after the experiment, and she’s now revealed exactly why they did it.

All of the cast were in total shock after the bride unveiled the “Why not” ink on her leg, because it’s a bit strange to get a permanent tattoo with someone you don’t even know know that well.

In a new interview with The Sun, Julia-Ruth explained that “Why not” was basically their catchphrase, so it just made sense.

“We had the words ‘why not’ tattooed on us. It was basically something we kept saying when we were messaging after the show. It was like, ‘Should we go this holiday together? Why not!'” she said.

Credit: Channel 4

“Then during the holiday, it was very much like, ‘Should we go on jet skis today? Oh, why not! Should we go pick like three different bars to go to and do starters, mains, desserts and then drinks? Why not!””

“So the whole trip was very spontaneous. It kind of became the theme of our time together – f**k it, why not?” she added. And that’s why they got the tattoo.

During the reunion, the bride explained that she was feeling isolated and wanted to chat to someone who was in the same boat as her, which is why she reached out to Joe in the first place.

One thing led to another and they ended up booking a last-minute holiday together to get away, and she’s admitted to sleeping with him there too.

Credit: Channel 4

Julia-Ruth said she doesn’t regret getting the tattoo because it was “still an experience in itself”. It’s not the only memory of the experiment she has on her body either.

“I still wear my wedding ring from Divarni on my right hand. Everything is a memory. Everything happens for a reason. You just got to keep rolling with the punches in life,” she said.

Channel 4

