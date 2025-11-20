MAFS’ Joe reveals shocking ‘dark past’, and it’s going to change your opinion of him

1 day ago

MAFS groom Joe was met with a lot of criticism during his marriage, but in a new interview, he teased a “dark past” that could point to the deeper meaning behind his actions.

The Julia-Ruth drama aside, a lot of the arguments against Joe centred around his lack of effort with his on-screen wife, Maeve. He just didn’t seem that interested, blaming the breakdown of the relationship on irreparable differences in their lifestyle. Though some might argue that he just had to trust the experts and power through his apprehension, his “dark past” might explain why he was so uneasy about the marriage.

It all started during secondary school and college, when Joe was smoking “a lot” of weed with his friends. Upon getting to university to study PE, that became more “hardcore sh*t”, and he was soon partaking in more serious drugs. He inevitably dropped out of uni, but stayed in accommodation to sell “tickets.”

“That was how I was getting my money. But then I just spend all my money on like drugs basically,” he said on the Tom Talks Podcast. “Like we used to have a laugh about in the house, cuz like literally, I was a stage in my life where I was just living off Rice Krispies, cuz that’s all I could afford to eat, because I was just spending all my money on gear basically.”

Though Joe’s drug habit started socially, as many do, he was soon staying up for four, five days at a time doing drugs.

He continued: “And it got to the point with me where I’d be like in bed, like by myself, and I’d be doing drugs, like by myself in bed, just like sat up, like doing drugs. So that was like a point where I was like, f**k, like. This is bad now.”

A turning point came during a conversation with his mum, where she “broke down in tears in the middle of a restaurant.” At this point, Joe had become “skinny” and “looked f**ked” because he was pounding the drugs and not taking care of himself.

@tomstalkspodcast Joe from MAFS UK opens up about his darkest moment in life ♬ original sound – Tom’s Talks Podcast

“And she was like, ‘I don’t recognise you.’ And obviously that, like, really upset me. And that was like a trigger point in my head. And literally from that day, I just like packed my shit up and I went home. So I literally, it was triggering my head and I’m like, right, I’m dropping this,” he added.

So, while I can’t explain away his choice to go on holiday with Julia-Ruth, it does explain why Joe was so apprehensive about being married to a party girl. It almost makes you question why the experts matched him with Maeve, which he touched on the interview.

Joe thinks MAFS experts chose Maeve to cause drama

In the same interview, Joe touched on his confusion about being matched with Maeve, telling Tom that it was “questionable” because they live “two opposite lifestyles.”

“And I think the obvious answer is that we are matched to cause drama, basically,” he said.

