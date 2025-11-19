The Tab

The three MAFS UK 2025 brides who have had major transformations since the show

They look so different

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

It only just ended for us, but MAFS UK actually wrapped up filming five months ago in June, and three of the brides have had major transformations since then. They look completely different, with brand new hairstyles after the experiment, so here’s a look at the three brides who have dramatically changed.

Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth has swapped her huge curly hair for a mullet! It looks like a short pixie cut with a fringe from the front, but there’s actually a long part at the back. She hasn’t addressed the new look, but she could probably rock any hairstyle. She’s been bleach blonde before, and had a short, straight bob too.

This was her before:

And here’s now:

Credit: Instagram

Abi

Throughout the experiment, Abi had fair hair with blonde highlights running through it, but she’s now gone to the dark side. Since the show, she’s dyed it a super dark brown and had some long extensions put in. She looks great, and the transformation actually makes her look really different.

Her old hair looked like this:

It’s so different now:

Leigh

Leigh has had a big transformation after MAFS too, changing her bright blonde hair to a very dark brown. She shared a long post about how much she’s changed and grown as a person since filming MAFS UK, and it seems like her hair change reflects the new Leigh. It actually really suits her!

She was a really light blonde:

Now she’s gone to the dark side:

Featured image by: Channel 4

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s getting slated so much harder

