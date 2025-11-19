The three MAFS UK 2025 brides who have had major transformations since the show

2 days ago

It only just ended for us, but MAFS UK actually wrapped up filming five months ago in June, and three of the brides have had major transformations since then. They look completely different, with brand new hairstyles after the experiment, so here’s a look at the three brides who have dramatically changed.

Julia-Ruth

Julia-Ruth has swapped her huge curly hair for a mullet! It looks like a short pixie cut with a fringe from the front, but there’s actually a long part at the back. She hasn’t addressed the new look, but she could probably rock any hairstyle. She’s been bleach blonde before, and had a short, straight bob too.

This was her before:

And here’s now:

Abi

Throughout the experiment, Abi had fair hair with blonde highlights running through it, but she’s now gone to the dark side. Since the show, she’s dyed it a super dark brown and had some long extensions put in. She looks great, and the transformation actually makes her look really different.

Her old hair looked like this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A B I G A I L | ابيغيل | MAFS UK (@abigail_l1ndsay)

It’s so different now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Rose Panaretou (@salon__capelli_)

Leigh

Leigh has had a big transformation after MAFS too, changing her bright blonde hair to a very dark brown. She shared a long post about how much she’s changed and grown as a person since filming MAFS UK, and it seems like her hair change reflects the new Leigh. It actually really suits her!

She was a really light blonde:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh Harris | MAFS UK (@leighharrisx)

Now she’s gone to the dark side:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh Harris | MAFS UK (@leighharrisx)

