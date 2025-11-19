The Tab

The one major change MAFS UK needs to make so more couples actually stay together

It will guarantee a higher success rate

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

MAFS UK 2025 is well and truly over, and it wasn’t a very successful series. Only one couple is still together now, intruder bride and groom Abi and John, but this major change would make things very different.

Abi and John are head over heels for each other, but every single other cast member has split. Even the two other couples who said yes at the final vows have broken up, and there’s one main reason.

Distance is by far the biggest issue between the couples. So many of them live really far away from each other, and aren’t willing to uproot their entire lives. Even if they do get on well, they never see it as a viable relationship due to where they live, so don’t brother trying to make it work.

So, MAFS should take the cast’s locations into consideration when matching the couples. If the experts looked at where they lived as well as the way they look and personality, it would guarantee a higher success rate.

This year, most of the couples had a crazy distance between them. The biggest was Leisha and Reiss, as she’s from Edinburgh and he’s from Essex. Rebecca and Bailey also had a hefty journey from Liverpool to Brighton, and the long distance was always an issue in their marriage throughout the experiment.

Credit: Channel 4

Leah is based in Liverpool, while Leigh is from Romford, and even this year’s only success story Abi and John are from Bournemouth and Wales. The only couple who lived remotely close to each other are Keye and Davide.

Asking couples to not only marry a stranger they’ve never met before, but also uproot their entire lives, families and jobs for another person is a huge ask, and most people just aren’t willing to commit to that.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I feel like there should be a maximum distance requirement on #mafs especially when kids are involved. Imagine paring a couple form hove then Liverpool together, watching them fall in love for then to be like well neither of us can move so now what?! It’s unfair for them.”

“If there is another series can the experts match people that dont live opposite ends of the country?” someone else agreed. It would change everything.

Featured image by: Channel 4

