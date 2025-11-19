The Tab

Five MAFS UK 2025 cast are already charging loads on Cameo, proving who wanted fame

They’re not even trying to hide their intentions

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The show might have only finished airing last week, but already five cast members from MAFS UK 2025 have signed up to Cameo. Cash in on it whilst you can, why don’t you?

Every year, there’s a question about who went on the show for fame, and who truly wanted nothing but love. One thing that makes that crystal clear is how the cast behave once the show is over. And seeing your five seconds in the spotlight and using it to charge people for best wishes messages? It’s giving fame hunting. They didn’t exactly bow out of the experiment and quietly continue on their quest for love, that’s for sure.

Dean

MAFS UK 2025 cast on Cameo

via Cameo

Dean signed up to Cameo whilst MAFS UK 2025 was still airing. He really didn’t wait around. He joined the website at the end of September, and his bio reads: “Aloe Vera! 🌱 You might know me from Married at First Sight. I love a good pun, a cheeky joke, or even dropping a rap. I’m here to brighten your day and put a smile on your face!”.

I’m sure people will be requesting him to rap for them on their birthdays. If you want one, you’ll have to shell out a huge £38.05 for it.

Julia-Ruth

via Cameo

I think it will shock absolutely nobody that Julia-Ruth has straight away signed up for Cameo. She was on the show for fame, let’s get real. She’s currently charging £30.44, and for that you can get all the standard happy birthday messages etc, but you can also opt for a pep talk! So far, she’s only had two reviews – and one was two out of five stars. Yikes. Maybe the motivational chat didn’t go down too well.

Keye

MAFS UK 2025 cast on Cameo

via Cameo

At first, it really looked as though Keye had been on the show for the right reasons, and was falling for Davide. But more recently, the tide has changed. It’s been confirmed he had Grindr whilst he was on the experiment, and he and Davide have broken up.

What’s more, Keye has gone straight to making money from his time on the show. Right now, he’s charging £22.83 on Cameo. Only one person has taken him up on it, so far.

Maeve

via Cameo

I can’t knock Maeve for anything. Through no fault of her own, the MAFS experiment gave her nothing. Joe was never there. So, she’s at least using the experiment to make some cash, and I really have no problems with her doing so. She’s also charging one of the lowest fees, at £19 for a video. She’s not made any videos yet, though.

Divarni

MAFS UK 2025 cast on Cameo

via Cameo

Finally it’s Divarni, who is the cheapest of the bunch. Both he and his bride Julia-Ruth are on Cameo, so at least they were both on the same page with their intentions. Divarni is currently charging £15.22 for videos.

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

