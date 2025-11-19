Five MAFS UK 2025 cast are already charging loads on Cameo, proving who wanted fame

2 days ago

The show might have only finished airing last week, but already five cast members from MAFS UK 2025 have signed up to Cameo. Cash in on it whilst you can, why don’t you?

Every year, there’s a question about who went on the show for fame, and who truly wanted nothing but love. One thing that makes that crystal clear is how the cast behave once the show is over. And seeing your five seconds in the spotlight and using it to charge people for best wishes messages? It’s giving fame hunting. They didn’t exactly bow out of the experiment and quietly continue on their quest for love, that’s for sure.

Dean

Dean signed up to Cameo whilst MAFS UK 2025 was still airing. He really didn’t wait around. He joined the website at the end of September, and his bio reads: “Aloe Vera! 🌱 You might know me from Married at First Sight. I love a good pun, a cheeky joke, or even dropping a rap. I’m here to brighten your day and put a smile on your face!”.

I’m sure people will be requesting him to rap for them on their birthdays. If you want one, you’ll have to shell out a huge £38.05 for it.

Julia-Ruth

I think it will shock absolutely nobody that Julia-Ruth has straight away signed up for Cameo. She was on the show for fame, let’s get real. She’s currently charging £30.44, and for that you can get all the standard happy birthday messages etc, but you can also opt for a pep talk! So far, she’s only had two reviews – and one was two out of five stars. Yikes. Maybe the motivational chat didn’t go down too well.

Keye

At first, it really looked as though Keye had been on the show for the right reasons, and was falling for Davide. But more recently, the tide has changed. It’s been confirmed he had Grindr whilst he was on the experiment, and he and Davide have broken up.

What’s more, Keye has gone straight to making money from his time on the show. Right now, he’s charging £22.83 on Cameo. Only one person has taken him up on it, so far.

Maeve

I can’t knock Maeve for anything. Through no fault of her own, the MAFS experiment gave her nothing. Joe was never there. So, she’s at least using the experiment to make some cash, and I really have no problems with her doing so. She’s also charging one of the lowest fees, at £19 for a video. She’s not made any videos yet, though.

Divarni

Finally it’s Divarni, who is the cheapest of the bunch. Both he and his bride Julia-Ruth are on Cameo, so at least they were both on the same page with their intentions. Divarni is currently charging £15.22 for videos.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.