Right, Keye and Davide were BOTH on Grindr during MAFS and their split is a complete mess?!

Were they ever legit to begin with?!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

In the last couple of days, the drama between the final few MAFS UK 2025 couples has really heated up. And now, Keye and Davide has stepped things up a notch.

After the show, it was confirmed they had broken up, and The Tab revealed this was because Keye had been on dating apps whilst the experiment was taking place. But now, it’s been further claimed Davide was also on the same dating app, and that’s exactly how he found Keye was on there, too. What a mess?!

The couple lasted a decent amount of time after the reunion episodes were filmed, but have since called it quits. They broke up after Davide found Keye on Grindr, and the pair apparently “hate each other” now. They’ve since shared more on Instagram, and it’s looking messier than we thought.

“In the early hours of a Sunday morning, while Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr. I want to be clear that I was not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else. I was in a dark and fragile place and reached for something unhealthy because I did not know how else to cope,” Keye said.

He later made a dig at Davide, and confirmed the only way his partner had found his profile, was because he was browsing on the app himself. Keye added: “When Davide found my profile through his, it cost me my marriage. That is something I carry with me every day.”

Keye and Davide on MAFS UK 2025

via E4

One of the comments said: “He found you profile through his? So was he on it as well?” Another added: “When Davide found your profile through his? So what was he doing on it?”.

Whatever, it felt as though Keye including this in his statement was targeted. A very lengthy statement he has had months to prepare, and he chose to include that Davide “found my profile through his”.

Davide has since responded to the claims, and said he had a suspicion Keye had been on Grindr, so set his profile up to catch him out.

“I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. Out of my own insecurity I created a profile on Grindr to check whether Keye was on the app only to find that my gut feeling was correct,” he said. “That moment was painful and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past. That’s why when it was broken, it was something I simply could not overcome. I won’t lie I was deeply hurt and shocked but with time, I’ve healed and found peace.”

This is so messy.

