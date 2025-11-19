The Tab

MAFS’ Davide addresses if Keye wasn’t just on dating apps, but also slept with someone else?!

Just when I thought this couldn’t get messier

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Davide and Keye have broken up since the MAFS UK reunion. We all had really high hopes for them, but they have both since confirmed it all came crashing down. At first, the former couple confirmed Keye was on dating apps during the show, but now the drama has taken a step up.

The couple lasted a decent amount of time after the MAFS UK reunion episodes were filmed, but have since called it quits. They broke up after Davide found Keye on Grindr, and the pair apparently “hate each other” now. They’ve since shared more on Instagram, and it’s looking messier than we thought.

“In the early hours of a Sunday morning, while Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr. I want to be clear that I was not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else. I was in a dark and fragile place and reached for something unhealthy because I did not know how else to cope,” Keye said.

Davide has also spoken out, and said he had a suspicion Keye had been on Grindr, so set his profile up to catch him out. “I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. Out of my own insecurity I created a profile on Grindr to check whether Keye was on the app only to find that my gut feeling was correct,” he said.

“That moment was painful and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past. That’s why when it was broken, it was something I simply could not overcome. I won’t lie I was deeply hurt and shocked but with time, I’ve healed and found peace.”

via E4

Now, he’s had to address if Keye being on Grindr went any further. Speaking to The Sun, Davide admitted he couldn’t be sure if Keye had slept with someone else, but said his groom has denied it.

“I don’t know if he actually slept with somebody or not. He says that he hasn’t, but after that, for me there was no more trust – I just couldn’t see past it, ” Davide said.

“I’m not saying that he cheated. What I’m saying is he broke my trust. And once you break it like a glass, even if you fix it, it will always leak.”

He added: “I thought to myself, I’ve been with this man for three months. How am I going to allow someone in three months to break my trust like this? So I had to stand my ground and move on.”

