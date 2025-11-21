This explosive Steven scene was cut from MAFS UK, and it fully reveals how ‘sick’ he really was

3 hours ago

The Steven and Nelly chaos on MAFS UK 2025 somehow keeps getting messier, because now Nelly has revealed a major scene was completely cut from the show, and she says it actually proves how “sick” Steven really was.

For weeks, everyone’s been trying to piece together the full story behind Steven’s Hinge scandal, the denials, the deleted posts, and the very dramatic reunion confession. But now, Nelly has spoken out in a new interview, saying the edit actually softened how bad things really were.

Steven swore on his kids’ lives, and then denied it on camera

In an interview with Nia Speaks, Nelly explained that some of Steven’s behaviour simply never made the cut, including one moment that left multiple brides furious.

She said that during the MAFS final reunion ceremony, Steven completely lost it when confronted about the Hinge profile. Rebecca and Leah were apparently raging at him for still denying it, even though everyone already suspected he wasn’t telling the truth.

Nelly said things escalated when she pulled out actual Hinge T&Cs she’d printed and hidden. She claimed Steven swore on his kids’ lives that he wasn’t lying, and then later admitted he’d had Hinge all along.

Nelly said, “He swore on his kids’ lives that he wouldn’t lie about it and it was a lie. At the reunion “Bec was like you swore on your kids’ lives that you did not do this” and then he kicked off at Bec going, “you can say what you want but don’t bring my kids into it” and he was the one who brought them into it in the first place.”

She then added, “That for me shows how sick this person is, that they would go to these lengths to convince everyone.”

His brother’s defence made everything weirder

Nelly also said that Steven’s brother tried to claim production had set up the dating app profile, and suggested that Nelly’s friend had created it with AI.

“No one cares about you enough to do this, Steven,” she said. “Once the episode came out, he deleted that post from his Instagram about Hinge. He knew he was lying when he made that post.”

So, obviously, Steven was on Hinge, but the fact that he would lie about it on his kids’ lives just proves how far he would go and how evil he really is.

