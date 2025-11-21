The Tab

MAFS UK’s Leisha reveals the exact moment Reiss broke up with her, and it’s brutal

The timing is awful

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Leisha from MAFS UK 2025 has opened up about the actual day that Reiss broke up with her for the first time, and it’s absolutely savage. I feel so bad for her.

The pair both committed to each other at the final vows but split before the reunion, and he’s since admitted that he got back with his ex afterwards. They drifted after moving out of the apartments, and the bride has now revealed he broke up with her right after she introduced him to her family. Brutal!

Speaking to The Mirror, Leisha explained that she and Reiss always stayed in the MAFS apartments together when everybody went out and were absolutely “smitten” with each other.

“When we left the show everybody else could see it. My friends and family were like ‘Do you really think this is it though?’ and I was like ‘Yeah’ but I was so delusional, I was so blinded,” she said. “Reiss then came up to Scotland and we went for a meal with my mum, my dad, my sister and my friends and they were all like ‘Oh my God we actually think he likes you’ and ‘I can see it’s working now’ but then that night he split up with me.”

Credit: Channel 4

She wishes Reiss had made his feelings clearer to her from the start. Leisha revealed they were intimate every night in the apartments, which gave her a lot of “mixed messages”. Now, she sees how “naive” she was. Even after they split, Leisha thought they would rekindle things in the future.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

“I’m completely over Reiss now but I think there’s a little part of me that’s still a bit upset over the way it ended and things have come out of the woodwork with him and his ex,” she added. “I just feel like there’s lots of unanswered questions. I think he was probably just done before he finished it but I don’t think he was ever really in it.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Five months after the split, MAFS’ Davide shares brutal truth about being friends with Keye

MAFS UK Maeve Julia-Ruth stand now

Maeve finally shares where she and Julia-Ruth stand now after giving her a pretty brutal nickname

mafs uk 2025 julia-ruth joe feuding

Erm, Joe and Julia-Ruth are *still* feuding after their controversial couple swap on MAFS

Latest

If you know, you know: Here are 10 things that only KCL students will understand

Daisy Lewin

Essentially what they conveniently leave off the campus tours

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

If you know, you know: Here are 10 things that only KCL students will understand

Daisy Lewin

Essentially what they conveniently leave off the campus tours

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks