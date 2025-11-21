MAFS UK’s Leisha reveals the exact moment Reiss broke up with her, and it’s brutal

4 hours ago

Leisha from MAFS UK 2025 has opened up about the actual day that Reiss broke up with her for the first time, and it’s absolutely savage. I feel so bad for her.

The pair both committed to each other at the final vows but split before the reunion, and he’s since admitted that he got back with his ex afterwards. They drifted after moving out of the apartments, and the bride has now revealed he broke up with her right after she introduced him to her family. Brutal!

Speaking to The Mirror, Leisha explained that she and Reiss always stayed in the MAFS apartments together when everybody went out and were absolutely “smitten” with each other.

“When we left the show everybody else could see it. My friends and family were like ‘Do you really think this is it though?’ and I was like ‘Yeah’ but I was so delusional, I was so blinded,” she said. “Reiss then came up to Scotland and we went for a meal with my mum, my dad, my sister and my friends and they were all like ‘Oh my God we actually think he likes you’ and ‘I can see it’s working now’ but then that night he split up with me.”

She wishes Reiss had made his feelings clearer to her from the start. Leisha revealed they were intimate every night in the apartments, which gave her a lot of “mixed messages”. Now, she sees how “naive” she was. Even after they split, Leisha thought they would rekindle things in the future.

“I’m completely over Reiss now but I think there’s a little part of me that’s still a bit upset over the way it ended and things have come out of the woodwork with him and his ex,” she added. “I just feel like there’s lots of unanswered questions. I think he was probably just done before he finished it but I don’t think he was ever really in it.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image by: Channel 4