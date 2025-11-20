The Tab

Five months after the split, MAFS’ Davide shares brutal truth about being friends with Keye

He got deep

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Davide and Keye breaking up after MAFS UK 2025 was the shocker nobody expected, and Davide has now shared the brutal truth about whether he’s still friends with Keye.

The pair split five months ago after Davide found out that Keye had made a profile on the dating app Grindr. That wasn’t the only reason for their split though, and he has since apologised for hurting him in an Instagram statement.

In a new interview with The Sun, Davide said they “tried to be friends” after the breakup but that quickly went downhill after Keye blocked him on Instagram. Now, they don’t speak at all, but he said it’s good that way.

“I think towards the end of the show, it was getting harder for Keye to watch and see the love between us. Having to relive that wasn’t easy, and he probably thought, I just can’t keep this communication going,” Davide revealed.

“I didn’t want communication. Even now, we don’t speak. It’s fine because I don’t need closure. I’ve been to therapy and my closure was his actions.”

Credit: Channel 4

When asked if he thinks they can ever be friends in the future, Davide sadly declined.

“Right now, I don’t think we can. I think it’s very normal that we cannot because I don’t think we’ll ever see eye to eye. Also, I think both of us are ok. I don’t hold any bitterness towards Keye, I really don’t.”

He said it’s been five months since they split now and they can be in the same room as each other, but it’s still just a “real s**t situation where there’s a lot of hurt”.

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing these two sparking up a friendship any time soon, but at least they can be in the same room as each other without arguing.

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

