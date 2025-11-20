Five months after the split, MAFS’ Davide shares brutal truth about being friends with Keye

21 hours ago

Davide and Keye breaking up after MAFS UK 2025 was the shocker nobody expected, and Davide has now shared the brutal truth about whether he’s still friends with Keye.

The pair split five months ago after Davide found out that Keye had made a profile on the dating app Grindr. That wasn’t the only reason for their split though, and he has since apologised for hurting him in an Instagram statement.

In a new interview with The Sun, Davide said they “tried to be friends” after the breakup but that quickly went downhill after Keye blocked him on Instagram. Now, they don’t speak at all, but he said it’s good that way.

“I think towards the end of the show, it was getting harder for Keye to watch and see the love between us. Having to relive that wasn’t easy, and he probably thought, I just can’t keep this communication going,” Davide revealed.

“I didn’t want communication. Even now, we don’t speak. It’s fine because I don’t need closure. I’ve been to therapy and my closure was his actions.”

When asked if he thinks they can ever be friends in the future, Davide sadly declined.

“Right now, I don’t think we can. I think it’s very normal that we cannot because I don’t think we’ll ever see eye to eye. Also, I think both of us are ok. I don’t hold any bitterness towards Keye, I really don’t.”

He said it’s been five months since they split now and they can be in the same room as each other, but it’s still just a “real s**t situation where there’s a lot of hurt”.

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing these two sparking up a friendship any time soon, but at least they can be in the same room as each other without arguing.

Featured image by: Channel 4