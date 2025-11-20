They’re the only couple still together, so here’s what Abi and John have been up to since MAFS

1 day ago

Four couples said yes at the MAFS UK 2025 final vows, but Abi and John are the only couple that are still together now, and here’s a look at what they’ve been up to.

The bride and groom had a smooth ride through the experiment, falling deeper and deeper in love as the weeks went on and literally never even having one argument.

They’re probably one of MAFS’ biggest ever success stories, showing that the experiment really does work, and their love has only grown stronger on the outside.

Abi and John spent the first two weeks together after MAFS UK

Abi and John have posted a load of photos on Instagram showing exactly what they did on the first few weeks after they moved out of the apartments.

They spent a week at his home in North Wales first, going for walks in Snowdonia, eating ice cream and spending quality time together outside of the experiment.

“So after Vow Renewals, @abigail_l1ndsay came up to North Wales and we had such a brilliant week taking in my home. Abi opened my apartment door using her key, what a feeling! I then played tour guide to show Abi the best that North Wales has to offer,” he wrote.

After that, they spent a week at Abi’s home in Bournemouth and she’s shared some adorable pics of their “whole week of FIRSTS!”. They had three BBQs, went for drinks in a beer garden, went to an outdoor sauna, met up with family and friends and played golf, as well as taking loads and loads of selfies.

She also shared the first ever text John sent her, where he gushed: “Hey baby, now this feels so surreal sending you my very first text on our personal phones! I am just in my taxi on the way home – not sure if you have your personal phone yet but thought I’d call and send my first message to you. I am thinking about you and missing you lots already.” So cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A B I G A I L | ابيغيل | MAFS UK (@abigail_l1ndsay)

He went on a party holiday to Ibiza with his friends

After that, they went back to their separate lives, with Abi returning to her job as a vet and John going back to his career too. He owns his own marketing agency. John also fit in a trip to Ibiza with friends over the summer.

They haven’t shared whether they’ve officially moved in together, but they clearly still spend a lot of time with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ▫️John – MAFS UK Season 10 (@johnpaulshepherd_)

They did a MAFS UK watch party to look back at their wedding

Abi and John recently cosied up on the sofa and watched the moment they first walked down the aisle and remember the amazing moment that started it all.

“What an incredible feeling being able to watch the moment that changed our future,” she said. “Feeling so lucky to have shared this life changing moment with John. A memory we’ll treasure forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A B I G A I L | ابيغيل | MAFS UK (@abigail_l1ndsay)

I think these two are in it for the long haul.

Featured image by: Channel 4