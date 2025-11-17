‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

1 hour ago

Reiss has admitted he got back with his ex after his relationship broke down with MAFS UK 2025 bride, Leisha. On the show, Reiss and Leisha said yes at final vows, but had broken up by the time the reunion came around. Now, in an interview, he’s admitted that after this, he went running back to his ex girlfriend.

Reiss used to date TOWIE star Dani Imbert. They were together from early 2023 until May 2024. Whilst the show was airing, he fought back at rumours they rekindled things and were secretly dating again in March 2025. They were spotted hanging out whilst the show was airing, but Reiss denied it all. But now, he’s confirmed they did actually reunite after filming MAFS.

He told The Sun he and Dani got back together, after she reached out when things didn’t work out with Leisha. “Dani contacted me. When it was done with me and Leisha, Dani contacted me on FaceTime,” he said. Reiss admitted the call ended in them rekindling things.

“I was in love with Dani, she was the last person I was in love with. And when we broke up it wasn’t on bad terms,” he said. “So we started seeing each other for a bit and she wasn’t even mad about the MAFS situation. But, before I knew it, she said, ‘I’m going to Dubai’. And she left.

“She just started being really funny. When she got to Dubai, I saw she was putting up posts about me and I was hearing stuff that she was saying. I thought we were good but she’s out there saying these hurtful things about me. I’m a bit disappointed.”

Right, so is he more disappointed about things not working out with his ex than about Leisha? What he might mean by Dani “saying hurtful things” was when she claimed he told her he was going travelling, but ended up marrying a stranger on telly. In an interview with Closer, Dani said: “I mean, he told me he was going travelling, but yeah, he’s married, which is great. I’m happy for him. I’m not going to be tuning in.”

So, what’s going on now then?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.