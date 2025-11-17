The Tab

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

My heart can’t take this

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s been a sad time for anyone keeping up with which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together. It looked like we had a few happy outcomes during the reunion episodes, but since then things have changed dramatically.

There have been even more huge splits, and they haven’t been drama free. Not for one minute. Nope, we’re being plagued with cheating rumours, dating apps, and angry statements all over the place.

Here’s a rundown of all the couples who were still together at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion, and where they stand in the present day.

Keye and Davide – Broken up

MAFS UK 2025 couples

via E4

Keye and Davide have split since the reunion aired. Plus, it’s looking a bit messy. After the show, it was confirmed they had broken up, and The Tab revealed this was because Keye had been on dating apps whilst the experiment was taking place. But now, it’s been further claimed Davide was also on the same dating app, and that’s exactly how he found Keye was on there, too.

Keye said: “In the early hours of a Sunday morning, while Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr. I want to be clear that I was not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else. I was in a dark and fragile place and reached for something unhealthy because I did not know how else to cope.

“I have nothing but love for him. What we shared was real, both in the experiment and in the months after. He deserves the absolute best, and I am devastated that my choices caused him pain.”

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

Davide added: “The night in question (this happened five months ago), I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. Out of my own insecurity I created a profile on Grindr to check whether Keye was on the app only to find that my gut feeling was correct. That moment was painful and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past. That’s why when it was broken, it was something I simply could not overcome. I won’t lie I was deeply hurt and shocked but with time, I’ve healed and found peace.”

Abi and John – Still together

MAFS UK 2025 couples

via E4

Abi and John are the only couple giving us any hope. They are still together in the present day. The pair didn’t have a single blip during the experiment, and really have been the perfect match. A spoiler came out whilst the show was airing that John had been caught bragging about how in love with Abi he still is, and since the show has aired they’ve confirmed they’re still going strong.

Rebecca and Bailey – Broken up

MAFS UK 2025 couples

via E4

It’s also really not looking good for Rebecca and Bailey, who have broken up since the reunion. On the show, it looked as though distance might be the thing that got in the way of them working in the outside world, but Rebecca has since said distance was not the reason their relationship ended.

“To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled,” she said in an Instagram post. Bailey added: “We tried our best to navigate life after the experiment, and although we spent a lot of great time together on the outside, unfortunately the relationship came to an end.”

It’s now been claimed there’s a full cheating scandal behind their split, and Bailey has been forced to deny everything being said about him. Either way, it’s not looking exactly amicable.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Um, it’s been claimed MAFS’ Bailey slept with April’s mate and that’s why he and Bec split?!

Right, Keye and Davide were BOTH on Grindr during MAFS and their split is a complete mess?!

Latest

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this

Phones at the ready: Cardiff’s number one Deliveroo takeaway has just been revealed

Marion Adeniyi

If your Deliveroo driver knows your name, you are not alone

horses in the stable tiktok trend

‘Horses in the stable’: Breaking down the TikTok trend people are horsing around to

Francesca Eke

You guys were horse girls and it shows

‘It was love’: Reiss admits he got back with his ex after split from MAFS UK bride Leisha

Hayley Soen

Oh no

P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Kieran Galpin

Johnathan’s mother discovered his headless body in a blanket

These hot takes from young people on high unemployment rate prove the real issue isn’t AI

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re tired of being called ‘lazy’

The one shocking thing Netflix gets wrong about psychopaths, according to a psychologist

Hebe Hancock

They’re not all like Ted Bundy

Review: A Streetcar Named Desire

Madeleine Wood

Desire gone sour in the heat of New Orleans

Shagging, singing and stealing: KCL students share their flatmate horror stories

Rosanna McNeil

Maybe commuting isn’t such a bad choice after all

Steven from MAFS UK insists he’s actually ‘changed’ in shocking redemption post

Ellissa Bain

I’m not so sure

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

Hayley Soen

My heart can’t take this