Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

It’s been a sad time for anyone keeping up with which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together. It looked like we had a few happy outcomes during the reunion episodes, but since then things have changed dramatically.

There have been even more huge splits, and they haven’t been drama free. Not for one minute. Nope, we’re being plagued with cheating rumours, dating apps, and angry statements all over the place.

Here’s a rundown of all the couples who were still together at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion, and where they stand in the present day.

Keye and Davide – Broken up

Keye and Davide have split since the reunion aired. Plus, it’s looking a bit messy. After the show, it was confirmed they had broken up, and The Tab revealed this was because Keye had been on dating apps whilst the experiment was taking place. But now, it’s been further claimed Davide was also on the same dating app, and that’s exactly how he found Keye was on there, too.

Keye said: “In the early hours of a Sunday morning, while Davide was on a flight, I downloaded Grindr. I want to be clear that I was not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else. I was in a dark and fragile place and reached for something unhealthy because I did not know how else to cope.

“I have nothing but love for him. What we shared was real, both in the experiment and in the months after. He deserves the absolute best, and I am devastated that my choices caused him pain.”

Davide added: “The night in question (this happened five months ago), I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right. Out of my own insecurity I created a profile on Grindr to check whether Keye was on the app only to find that my gut feeling was correct. That moment was painful and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past. That’s why when it was broken, it was something I simply could not overcome. I won’t lie I was deeply hurt and shocked but with time, I’ve healed and found peace.”

Abi and John – Still together

Abi and John are the only couple giving us any hope. They are still together in the present day. The pair didn’t have a single blip during the experiment, and really have been the perfect match. A spoiler came out whilst the show was airing that John had been caught bragging about how in love with Abi he still is, and since the show has aired they’ve confirmed they’re still going strong.

Rebecca and Bailey – Broken up

It’s also really not looking good for Rebecca and Bailey, who have broken up since the reunion. On the show, it looked as though distance might be the thing that got in the way of them working in the outside world, but Rebecca has since said distance was not the reason their relationship ended.

“To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled,” she said in an Instagram post. Bailey added: “We tried our best to navigate life after the experiment, and although we spent a lot of great time together on the outside, unfortunately the relationship came to an end.”

It’s now been claimed there’s a full cheating scandal behind their split, and Bailey has been forced to deny everything being said about him. Either way, it’s not looking exactly amicable.

