‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

I don’t think things between former MAFS UK couple Leah and Leigh could get much worse right now. Leah has moved on with a footballer and claimed Leigh tried to “sabotage” her new relationship, and the two women haven’t really had a good word to say since the experiment aired.

They were always up and down throughout their entire journey. For a while they looked as though they could make it work, but this would always come crashing down in an argument. By the time final vows came around, they’d accepted it wasn’t meant to be, and left the experiment.

Now, Leah has sat down in an interview and said where she and Leah stand in the present day. Shock! Horror! It’s not looking good. She told Nonchalant magazine they’ll “never be friends” and dished on everything post MAFS.

Leah was asked how things between herself and Leigh are now, and she said: “I can say, we’re never going to be friends. I can’t see that happening. I think we’re very different people, I think we go about things very differently. I think there’s a lot of things she may regret from her side, in terms of how things have come out. Yeah, we’re totally different people. I’ve got a lot more respect for people than maybe she has.”

Leigh and Leah during MAFS UK 2025

via E4

Leah said right from the start she and Leigh knew they weren’t each other’s typical “types” but she wanted to “throw myself into the experiment” whereas the same couldn’t be said about Leigh.

“As it [MAFS] went on, I thought we were very different,” Leah added. “She doesn’t like to do spontaneous things, she doesn’t like to do fun things. She doesn’t really like all the things I like. Maybe I don’t like things she likes, but I was more welcoming to do things she wanted to do.”

Leah later said Leigh shouldn’t have done the experiment, given where she was in her life. During the chat, Leah also opened up about her new partner since the show. She accused Leigh of trying to “sabotage” her new relationship, and claimed Leigh and her friends had been making negative comments, and Leigh has since apologised for this.

When asked why things turned sour, Leah said: “The turning point for me was when her friends and family tried to create stories around me and my new partner. Saying because it was a person I bumped into on a night out, it looked suss.” Leah claimed Leigh was “in turn trying to hide stories” about herself by “fabricating” stuff about her.

“It’s tasteless,” Leah said. “That for me was a no, you’re not my type of person.” Ouch!

