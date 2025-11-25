The Tab
I'm a celeb 2025 evictions schedule

Based on the schedule, here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 will start booting people out of camp

It’s closer than you think!

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is well into its second week now, and I for one am getting itchy feet wondering when the show will start booting people out of the camp and we’ll get that steady build up to the final. I’m A Celeb only runs for three weeks, with the 2025 season being no different, and the schedule is looking dead on for it all to be the same vibe as years gone by. If you take a look at the I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule you can sort of work out and take a very educated guess into when the evictions start. So let’s dig into when it might be – because I’m bored of voting for people to do Bushtucker Trials at this point and need to shake up the vibes!

First off, when does I’m A Celeb end?

Credit: ITV

The show typically runs for three weeks, and whilst ITV has not yet revealed the official end date based on when I’m A Celeb 2025 kicked off and started putting the stars through their paces it would mean the show will likely wrap on Sunday 7th December.

Okay, but when are the evictions starting on I’m A Celeb 2025!?

The real juicy bit is when the hell are we going to start seeing people actually leave the jungle, when the race is on for who is going to be crowned king or queen of the jungle. It’s literally all to play for, but who will be first to go? We don’t have much longer to wait if past years are to go by.

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

In 2022 and in 2024 seasons of I’m A Celeb, the first evictions began on day 13. That would be if we were going by this year on Friday – so it’s honestly happening fast. Last year the first to get the boot was Jane Moore and she left on Day 13. We won’t officially know the schedule for evictions on I’m A Celeb 2025 until the vote opens, 24 hours before the eviction day normally – so listen out for Ant and Dec signalling it.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

 

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

I'm A Celeb Shona air freshener

We finally know how Shona smuggled the air freshener into the I’m A Celeb camp

This is what happened to Vogue Williams’ knee on I’m A Celeb, as people spot nasty gash

Latest

Kelly Brook isn’t her real name?! The sad reason she changed it long before I’m A Celeb

Ellissa Bain

I’m just as shocked as you are

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Hebe Hancock

Maybe she learnt some tips

I'm a celeb 2025 evictions schedule

Based on the schedule, here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 will start booting people out of camp

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s closer than you think!

Aitch from I’m A Celeb’s huge net worth, and how he made his impressive fortune

Ellissa Bain

Oh he’s rich rich

I'm A Celeb 2025 trials rule

I’m A Celeb hasn’t mentioned it, so here are the new rules about how many trials celebs can do

Harrison Brocklehurst

The Bushtucker Trial rules have changed – so no more six in a row trials like Dean last year

I'm A Celeb

Alex Scott’s wild net worth, and the BBC salary that proves she’s not in I’m A Celeb for money

Kieran Galpin

Being an icon pays really well, apparently

Ruby Wax

After decades in showbiz, Ruby Wax’s net worth proves she’s in I’m A Celeb for the vibes alone

Kieran Galpin

She really doesn’t need the pay cheque

‘Deep-rooted sexism’: Leeds Uni Boxing Society accused of joking about domestic abuse

Sienna Wilson

A comment was made implying women sometimes ‘deserve’ to be punched

York SU launches campaign to demand action on the student housing crisis

Shannon Downing

The SU says the university has not taken sufficient steps to manage the impact of 150 additional first years

The weirdest thing about each Durham college

Kashish Fatima

This whole uni is such a fever dream

Kelly Brook isn’t her real name?! The sad reason she changed it long before I’m A Celeb

Ellissa Bain

I’m just as shocked as you are

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Hebe Hancock

Maybe she learnt some tips

I'm a celeb 2025 evictions schedule

Based on the schedule, here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 will start booting people out of camp

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s closer than you think!

Aitch from I’m A Celeb’s huge net worth, and how he made his impressive fortune

Ellissa Bain

Oh he’s rich rich

I'm A Celeb 2025 trials rule

I’m A Celeb hasn’t mentioned it, so here are the new rules about how many trials celebs can do

Harrison Brocklehurst

The Bushtucker Trial rules have changed – so no more six in a row trials like Dean last year

I'm A Celeb

Alex Scott’s wild net worth, and the BBC salary that proves she’s not in I’m A Celeb for money

Kieran Galpin

Being an icon pays really well, apparently

Ruby Wax

After decades in showbiz, Ruby Wax’s net worth proves she’s in I’m A Celeb for the vibes alone

Kieran Galpin

She really doesn’t need the pay cheque

‘Deep-rooted sexism’: Leeds Uni Boxing Society accused of joking about domestic abuse

Sienna Wilson

A comment was made implying women sometimes ‘deserve’ to be punched

York SU launches campaign to demand action on the student housing crisis

Shannon Downing

The SU says the university has not taken sufficient steps to manage the impact of 150 additional first years

The weirdest thing about each Durham college

Kashish Fatima

This whole uni is such a fever dream