Based on the schedule, here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 will start booting people out of camp

2 hours ago

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is well into its second week now, and I for one am getting itchy feet wondering when the show will start booting people out of the camp and we’ll get that steady build up to the final. I’m A Celeb only runs for three weeks, with the 2025 season being no different, and the schedule is looking dead on for it all to be the same vibe as years gone by. If you take a look at the I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule you can sort of work out and take a very educated guess into when the evictions start. So let’s dig into when it might be – because I’m bored of voting for people to do Bushtucker Trials at this point and need to shake up the vibes!

First off, when does I’m A Celeb end?

The show typically runs for three weeks, and whilst ITV has not yet revealed the official end date based on when I’m A Celeb 2025 kicked off and started putting the stars through their paces it would mean the show will likely wrap on Sunday 7th December.

Okay, but when are the evictions starting on I’m A Celeb 2025!?

The real juicy bit is when the hell are we going to start seeing people actually leave the jungle, when the race is on for who is going to be crowned king or queen of the jungle. It’s literally all to play for, but who will be first to go? We don’t have much longer to wait if past years are to go by.

In 2022 and in 2024 seasons of I’m A Celeb, the first evictions began on day 13. That would be if we were going by this year on Friday – so it’s honestly happening fast. Last year the first to get the boot was Jane Moore and she left on Day 13. We won’t officially know the schedule for evictions on I’m A Celeb 2025 until the vote opens, 24 hours before the eviction day normally – so listen out for Ant and Dec signalling it.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.