After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Apparently they still get soaked

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

After everyone was dramatically evacuated from the I’m A Celeb camp yesterday thanks to a huge Australian storm, an ex-contestant has now revealed what the mysterious roof over camp actually does, and apparently, it’s basically useless.

Credit: ITV

Filming for Monday night’s episode was pushed back by three hours while the storm hammered down on the jungle, dropping 50mm of rain in two hours. Campmates tried to keep morale up as they were soaked, before eventually being moved to the bush telegraph for safety while the site flooded and leeches came out in full force. Cute!

A show source told The Sun: “Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately… until the storm passed.”

Last year, contestants were evacuated twice due to bad weather. McFly’s Danny Jones said it was “one of the hardest nights” thanks to cramped conditions, boiling heat, and the leeches hunting for warm bodies. Lovely!

In a new TikTok video, podcast host and former campmate GK Barry has spilled everything about what really happens when the heavens open, and she’s cleared up several persistent rumours while she’s at it.

Credit: ITV

The camp roof is basically decorative

GK Barry says the “cover” people keep talking about is just a flimsy sheet that opens and closes, and does absolutely nothing in real weather.

“Our camp got so flooded last year,” she said. “Everything was wet. Our sleeping bags, our stuff, the fire kept going out. The cover does f**k all.”

And yes, the jungle is an actual jungle

She also shut down claims the set is somehow fake or manufactured.

“The place is giving jungle,” she said. “There are animals. You could not find your way through that easily. We sleep there, we stay there. We don’t go off to the hotel at night, I wish we did.”

Those reported giant salaries? Fake news

GK called out Daily Mail pay rumours, too.

“They said I got paid like 150 grand. If I got paid 150K, I wouldn’t have even screamed once. I’d have been like, cool, this is great. Love my life. 150k! But no, they always overdo it.”

They’re basically freestyling the cooking

Wondering how someone cooks an eel or, like, a lizard tail? Same.

According to GK, you just cook it until it seems done, and if it’s not, the “voice of God”, aka the producers, step in and tell you to whack it back on for another 10 minutes so no one eats raw possum.

The timings are wild

Contestants only know the time when they hear Ant and Dec do their “I’m A Celebrity, get me out of here!” intro, which apparently hits around 7.30am.

Dinner? Not until 9pm, in the pitch black. After eating, they wash up, film bush telegraph bits, and finally get to bed at around 12am.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
