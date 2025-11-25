The Tab
I'm A Celeb Shona air freshener

We finally know how Shona smuggled the air freshener into the I’m A Celeb camp

The contraband makes so much more sense now

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Last night, I’m A Celeb 2025 got hit with the usual scandal that at this point is honestly just part of the furniture – contraband. The campmates have often smuggled something against the rules to make life easier in the jungle for years, and the amount of smuggled in salt over the seasons makes me honestly want to start a conspiracy theory that production are letting them take it in just so they can make “good TV” by calling it out and punishing the celebs. Whilst we saw Alex Scott using the salt in the cooking and we knew there’d be some build up to her getting called out – but what we weren’t expecting is Shona McGarty also being revealed as to having some contraband. Which turned out to be an air freshener, stashed in the dunny. Martin Kemp wondered on how on earth Shona smuggled the air freshener into the I’m A Celeb camp considering it’s much more conspicuous than salt sachets – and now we know how she did it!

Dec revealed all on Extra Camp

On the after show to I’m A Celeb, which I truly feel like no one watches, we got the answers we needed. Well we got Dec’s theory, but it makes the most sense. After it got revealed Shona had smuggled the air freshener into I’m A Celeb everyone was wondering how anyone would even do that because it’s obviously such a hefty visible object and the celebs get searched and their packing checked through.

On Extra Camp, Dec said “I actually know where she got it,” Dec said, adding: “She nicked it from the trial.” This would make a lot of sense because she could be inconspicuous and swipe it without going through the rigorous checks. Assumingly, they have a load of air fresheners by the trials for the crew to use when they’re cleaning it up cause I bet some of them absolutely reek.

Joel, Kemi, Ant and Dec also discussed what they’d try to smuggle in. It mostly boiled down to sriracha and soy sauce – people of taste, clearly.

