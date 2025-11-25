This is what happened to Vogue Williams’ knee on I’m A Celeb, as people spot nasty gash

7 hours ago

After last night’s I’m A Celebrity episode, everyone is wondering what on earth happened to Vogue Williams’ knee. Ant and Dec have explained what caused her horrible injury.

The Irish TV presenter’s knee has a huge gash on it which runs all the way down her leg. At the start of the episode, she had a clear plaster over it, which was later replaced with a massive white bandage.

People were really concerned online, with one person writing “What on earth has Vogue done to her knee?” and another adding: “What has Vogue done to her knee ? Looks painful.”

During one of their live TikTok Q&A’s earlier this week, hosts Ant and Dec explained exactly what happened to Vogue to cause such a nasty injury.

It turns out, the campmate was running across the long rope bridge from camp to the trial area too quickly and slipped over, grazing her knee pretty badly and scraping all of the skin off.

“Uh, so she fell over on the way to the trial,” Dec said. “She was trying to run as fast as she could over the bridge and fell.”

I’m A Celebrity has medics on hand at all times, so she would have been given help very quickly after it happened, but the injury looks like it will take a long time to heal.

It was a question from a viewer on @antanddec Instagram Live (Jungle Club) that when Vogue ran across the bridge going to the trial, she slipped and grazed her knee pretty badly. #ImACeleb #imacelebrity https://t.co/4Mq4njQmhB — Christina🖤🤍 (@NinaaCald) November 24, 2025

The medics provide immediate care to the celebrities when they need it, for all kinds of things from minor cuts and scrapes to allergic reactions, insect bites and ticks.

They are also always ready to step in during the Bushtucker Trials, like the famous times that Fatima Whitbread got a cockroach in her ear.

Sometimes, celebrities are forced to quit the show on medical grounds if staying in the jungle is considered unsafe. This happened to Grace Dent in 2022, and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2023.

One of the former show medics, Bob McCarron, once told Woman’s Own magazine the contestants purposely have to wear red socks to “disguise bloodstains”.

