The Tab

This is what happened to Vogue Williams’ knee on I’m A Celeb, as people spot nasty gash

It looks really painful

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After last night’s I’m A Celebrity episode, everyone is wondering what on earth happened to Vogue Williams’ knee. Ant and Dec have explained what caused her horrible injury.

The Irish TV presenter’s knee has a huge gash on it which runs all the way down her leg. At the start of the episode, she had a clear plaster over it, which was later replaced with a massive white bandage.

People were really concerned online, with one person writing “What on earth has Vogue done to her knee?” and another adding: “What has Vogue done to her knee ? Looks painful.”

Credit: ITV

During one of their live TikTok Q&A’s earlier this week, hosts Ant and Dec explained exactly what happened to Vogue to cause such a nasty injury.

It turns out, the campmate was running across the long rope bridge from camp to the trial area too quickly and slipped over, grazing her knee pretty badly and scraping all of the skin off.

“Uh, so she fell over on the way to the trial,” Dec said. “She was trying to run as fast as she could over the bridge and fell.”

I’m A Celebrity has medics on hand at all times, so she would have been given help very quickly after it happened, but the injury looks like it will take a long time to heal.

The medics provide immediate care to the celebrities when they need it, for all kinds of things from minor cuts and scrapes to allergic reactions, insect bites and ticks.

They are also always ready to step in during the Bushtucker Trials, like the famous times that Fatima Whitbread got a cockroach in her ear.

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

university of roehampton uk unis financial trouble

The 20 UK universities in the most financial trouble, based on their scary deficits

Sometimes, celebrities are forced to quit the show on medical grounds if staying in the jungle is considered unsafe. This happened to Grace Dent in 2022, and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2023.

One of the former show medics, Bob McCarron, once told Woman’s Own magazine the contestants purposely have to wear red socks to “disguise bloodstains”.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

The adorable secret signal Alex Scott is giving Jess Glynne every day on I’m A Celeb

Latest

Leicester student shares story of ‘torture’ at university flat after belt video goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The video is all over TikTok

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Leicester student shares story of ‘torture’ at university flat after belt video goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The video is all over TikTok

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’