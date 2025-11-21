The Tab

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

She was married to another famous face

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Vogue Williams only joined the I’m A Celebrity jungle this week, but what plenty of people won’t know is that before her fairytale marriage to Spencer Matthews, she was actually married to someone else entirely.

Credit: ITV

The TV presenter, now happily married to Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews,  joined the show this week after admitting she’d previously been way too cosy in her creature-comforts era.

“I always thought I wouldn’t do it,” she told BBC News. “I like eight hours of sleep, eating nice things, chilling… I never leave my comfort zone. But when I turned 40 I started getting scared of ridiculous things. I didn’t want to be that person.”

Even so, the mum-of-three said the jungle separation is brutal: “I have never been away this long before… it will be my biggest struggle.”

But while her current marriage to Spencer is the picture of influencer-family bliss, Vogue didn’t hold back when reflecting on the marriage that came before it.

The presenter married Westlife’s Brian McFadden in 2012 before they divorced in 2017, and in her autobiography Big Mouth, she admitted she was stressed out on the day of the wedding.

“The morning of the wedding I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a huge mistake,” she wrote.

Afterwards, she tried to make it work: “The relationship wasn’t all terrible… we did have some great times. But he was not husband material.”

Eventually, she was the one who ended it, hinting he was unfaithful: “I couldn’t keep trying, it felt pointless… I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven.”

She’s spoken about that period more than once. On The Life of Bryony podcast this year, Vogue said: “I remember being divorced at 31 and thinking, I’ve ruined my life… Then you see how your life actually starts to unfold – that’s why it feels exciting to move into your forties.”

One thing she definitely isn’t over? The girl who she claims knowingly kissed her husband. Vogue previously wrote in The Independent: “If someone didn’t know a man was attached… I could forgive that girl.

“Not so much the person I was with. The only thing I couldn’t forgive is a girl who knows a man is with someone and still chooses to go there.”

The Tab has reached out to Brian McFadden for comment.

Featured image credit: ITV, Instagram/@voguewilliams

