Ruby Wax

After decades in showbiz, Ruby Wax’s net worth proves she’s in I’m A Celeb for the vibes alone

She really doesn’t need the pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Some names obviously go on I’m A Celeb for a comeback moment and a bank balance bump, but Ruby Wax’s impressive net worth proves it’s the last thing she needs.

I’ll admit it: When Ruby Wax was announced as part of the I’m A Celeb lineup, I hadn’t the foggiest idea of who she was. It must be a generational thing, because my nan was over the moon. I ate my words soon enough, though, because after a brief Google search, it became clear that Ruby has been booked and busy since the ’80s.

Here’s how Ruby Wax made her money, and the net worth she’s accumulated over the years.

How did Ruby Wax make her money?

After graduating from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, Ruby Wax found her start at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. It was there she met the late Alan Rickman, sparking a partnership that would span decades and numerous stand-up comedy shows.

After a stint at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Ruby entered the sparkly world of TV and film. Her IMDb is beyond extensive, and her breakout role was in Hugh Hudson’s Chariots of Fire. She also spent many years writing for Absolutely Fabulous.

Most of Ruby’s working life was taken up by playing herself, hosting shows like Ruby Wax Meets…, The Full Wax, and The Ruby Wax Show. A major part of Ruby’s work was also in the comedy field, whether that be through her own shows or through stand-up.

More recently, Ruby Wax has been an outspoken advocate for mental health, having battled bipolar disorder and depression for much of her life. Alongside working with various charities and organisations, she wrote numerous books on her own experiences. This work saw her awarded an OBE in 2015.

Basically, it’s easier to tell you what Ruby Was hasn’t done. Busy doesn’t begin to cover it.

What is Ruby Wax’s net worth before I’m A Celeb?

Ruby Wax

Credit: ITV

Though she’s not the richest star in I’m A Celeb this year, Ruby Wax has a reported net worth of £4 million. She’s also being paid a whopping £95,000 for the show, not that she needs it.

