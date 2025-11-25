An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

2 hours ago

In case you thought Kelly Brook battling snakes, rice and beans on I’m A Celebrity was her first ever brush with jungle life, it turns out it’s absolutely not. The 45-year-old TV icon has technically already been cast away on a remote island with zero home comforts. Except, the first time round, it was a lot more… NSFW.

Back in 2005, Kelly starred in the erotic thriller Survival Island (also known as Three) alongside her then-boyfriend Billy Zane, who she met while filming and dated until 2008. The pair played a wealthy couple who get shipwrecked with a hot crew member and immediately descend into jealousy, tension and fighting for their lives on a tropical island. Very Love Island meets Cast Away.

Much like the iconic I’m A Celeb shower scenes, Kelly spent a decent chunk of the film in a tiny white bikini showing off her unreal figure. But she later admitted the movie pushed things way too far for her. She even begged producers to cut her nude scenes before release, a request that both she and Billy Zane pushed for after getting together on set. The scenes stayed in, and the film hit cinemas exactly as originally planned.

Fast-forward to now, and Kelly’s second survival era already looks a lot more promising. Instead of a one-off movie cheque, she’s using her Jungle stint for a career relaunch. She’s even filed to trademark “Parisi Arpino”, the name of the Italian food range she’s planning with her husband, Jeremy Parisi.

Only a few days in, she’s already causing drama. This week Kelly was accused by viewers of “bullying” Jack Osbourne after the two repeatedly clashed over cooking duties.

Despite turning 46 in camp, Kelly says she feels “confident”, “strong” and ready to show people a completely different side to her, adding: “I’m not a 20-year-old bikini model anymore I am older, but I am still strong and I am still fit.”

Featured image credit: Universal, ITV