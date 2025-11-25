The Tab

Kelly Brook isn’t her real name?! The sad reason she changed it long before I’m A Celeb

I’m just as shocked as you are

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Kelly Brook is one of the campmates living rough in the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year, but did you know that’s not even her real name? The former glamour model was born someone else, and there’s a really sad reason why she changed it.

The 46-year-old’s real name is actually called Kelly Anne Parsons. Brook is an entirely made up surname, and she took the new name on when she started her modelling career.

It was Jeany Savage, a Page Three photographer who took some of the first pictures of Kelly when she was only 16, who convinced her to change it because she thought it was ugly.

“I did the first ever shots of her when she was only 16. I just thought ‘My God, this girl is amazing,” Savage told the Daily Star in 2001. “She didn’t want to take her clothes off but I said ‘Come on, you’ve got a great body with natural boobs – show it off’

“I persuaded her to change her name from Parsons which sounded so awful to Brook.”

Credit: ITV

Speaking on her Heart FM radio show, Kelly explained: “My real name is Kelly Parsons and they used to call me Smelly Parsnips because it rhymes.”

She praised Savage a lot, saying the photographer gave her the “confidence to pose naturally” and adding: “Without Jeany I wouldn’t be where I am today. Jeany was always a bundle of fun and treated me like a queen.”

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

However, she’s never spoken out about how she really feels about being told to change her name. The ex-model has never had the name Brook on her passport or any official documents, so it’s basically just a stage name she’s had for 30 years now.

She shocked everyone when she dropped the revelation on Race Across The World last year, saying: “Kelly Brook doesn’t actually exist, it’s not even a real name, it’s never even been on my passport or anything. In my mind, I’m Mrs Parisi, Jeremy’s wife.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

I'm A Celeb Shona air freshener

We finally know how Shona smuggled the air freshener into the I’m A Celeb camp

This is what happened to Vogue Williams’ knee on I’m A Celeb, as people spot nasty gash

Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

Latest

Kelly Brook isn’t her real name?! The sad reason she changed it long before I’m A Celeb

Ellissa Bain

I’m just as shocked as you are

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Hebe Hancock

Maybe she learnt some tips

I'm a celeb 2025 evictions schedule

Based on the schedule, here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 will start booting people out of camp

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s closer than you think!

Aitch from I’m A Celeb’s huge net worth, and how he made his impressive fortune

Ellissa Bain

Oh he’s rich rich

I'm A Celeb 2025 trials rule

I’m A Celeb hasn’t mentioned it, so here are the new rules about how many trials celebs can do

Harrison Brocklehurst

The Bushtucker Trial rules have changed – so no more six in a row trials like Dean last year

I'm A Celeb

Alex Scott’s wild net worth, and the BBC salary that proves she’s not in I’m A Celeb for money

Kieran Galpin

Being an icon pays really well, apparently

Ruby Wax

After decades in showbiz, Ruby Wax’s net worth proves she’s in I’m A Celeb for the vibes alone

Kieran Galpin

She really doesn’t need the pay cheque

‘Deep-rooted sexism’: Leeds Uni Boxing Society accused of joking about domestic abuse

Sienna Wilson

A comment was made implying women sometimes ‘deserve’ to be punched

York SU launches campaign to demand action on the student housing crisis

Shannon Downing

The SU says the university has not taken sufficient steps to manage the impact of 150 additional first years

The weirdest thing about each Durham college

Kashish Fatima

This whole uni is such a fever dream

Kelly Brook isn’t her real name?! The sad reason she changed it long before I’m A Celeb

Ellissa Bain

I’m just as shocked as you are

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Hebe Hancock

Maybe she learnt some tips

I'm a celeb 2025 evictions schedule

Based on the schedule, here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 will start booting people out of camp

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s closer than you think!

Aitch from I’m A Celeb’s huge net worth, and how he made his impressive fortune

Ellissa Bain

Oh he’s rich rich

I'm A Celeb 2025 trials rule

I’m A Celeb hasn’t mentioned it, so here are the new rules about how many trials celebs can do

Harrison Brocklehurst

The Bushtucker Trial rules have changed – so no more six in a row trials like Dean last year

I'm A Celeb

Alex Scott’s wild net worth, and the BBC salary that proves she’s not in I’m A Celeb for money

Kieran Galpin

Being an icon pays really well, apparently

Ruby Wax

After decades in showbiz, Ruby Wax’s net worth proves she’s in I’m A Celeb for the vibes alone

Kieran Galpin

She really doesn’t need the pay cheque

‘Deep-rooted sexism’: Leeds Uni Boxing Society accused of joking about domestic abuse

Sienna Wilson

A comment was made implying women sometimes ‘deserve’ to be punched

York SU launches campaign to demand action on the student housing crisis

Shannon Downing

The SU says the university has not taken sufficient steps to manage the impact of 150 additional first years

The weirdest thing about each Durham college

Kashish Fatima

This whole uni is such a fever dream