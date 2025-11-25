The Tab

Aitch from I’m A Celeb’s huge net worth, and how he made his impressive fortune

Oh he’s rich rich

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Aitch is quickly becoming one of everyone’s favourite I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates, so it’s time to take a look at his pretty staggering net worth and music career.

His bromance with his real-world Manchester pal Angry Ginge and budding romance with actress Shona McGarty are making him everyone’s jungle king.

He’s acing the bushtucker trials too, winning everyone over with his personality and being the perfect camp leader, but this is what he does when he’s not eating fish eyes live on telly.

Credit: ITV

Aitch has racked up an impressive net worth after eight years in the music industry

Aitch’s worth net worth is estimated to be around £3.5 million in 2025, Daily Mail reports, which has been accumulated through his career as a rapper.

The 25-year-old was raised in a working class family in New Moston, Manchester, with his dad being a pipe fitter and mum caring for his younger sister Gracie full time, who has Down syndrome.

His career began in 2025 when a freestyle rap video he posted online went viral. He then released his first ever single Spray That and EP On Your Marks in 2017, marking his official entry into the rap world.

However, his career properly took off in 2018 when he dropped a now-famous freestyle track called Straight Rhymes, which got the attention of none other than Stormzy.

He released Taste (Make It Shake) in 2018, which shot right to number eight on the UK Singles Chart, and then collabed with AJ Tracey and Tay Keith on the track Rain in 2020 which peaked at number three.

Over the past eight years, he’s toured all over the world and really made his mark on the music world, and he won his first BRIT Award for best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime artist in 2023.

He’s got a pretty nifty car collection to show for it, including a satin black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Porsche Cayenne and Porsche 911. Plus, he’s got a swanky pad in Manchester, too.

It’s safe to say he’s absolutely killing it right now.

