Alex Scott’s wild net worth, and the BBC salary that proves she’s not in I’m A Celeb for money

Being an icon pays really well, apparently

Kieran Galpin

I’m A Celeb’s Alex Scott is that girl when it comes to footie, and her pretty insane BBC salary has played a part in her overall net worth.

This story goes back to 1992, when an eight-year-old Alex signed on with Arsenal. She remained with the club until 2005, at which point she moved to Birmingham City. Though she bounced between clubs for a number of years, even taking a stab at the US football market, she ultimately returned to Arsenal each time, and the club was better off for it. She also competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics, where the British team finished 5th.

After a successful career on the pitch, Alex moved into the world of broadcasting and presenting. She’s stayed there since, working on shows such as Match of the Day Kickabout, Super Sunday, The One Show, and Football Focus. Basically, if it’s football, Alex Scott is normally present.

All that, and doing stints in reality TV shows, has earned Alex Scott a pretty substantial net worth.

Alex Scott

Credit: ITV

Alex Scott’s BBC salary is what dreams are made of

Alex Scott is getting £100k for her I’m A Celeb appearance fee, and while that’s nothing to slouch at, it is dwarfed by her BBC salary of between £205,000 and £209,999.

Her BBC salary was actually a massive point of contention at one point, because in 2024, she was earning £220,000. Her pay was dropped following a salary review, something which left her feeling “hurt.”

“Football Focus turns 50 this year and Alex is now seriously contemplating moving on from the show. Last year she was hugely hurt by unfair criticism about falling viewing figures – and felt she was thrown under a bus,” a source earlier said.

“The viewing figures were not as reported and she feels no-one backed her up and issued the correct viewing figures. The viewing figures are actually super healthy, and Alex raised her concerns as she has been in this business long enough now to stand up for herself.”

I want a net worth like Alex Scott

After years of presenting, Alex Scott has earned a respectable net worth of £2 million.

Kelly Brook isn’t her real name?! The sad reason she changed it long before I’m A Celeb

Ellissa Bain

I’m just as shocked as you are

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Hebe Hancock

Maybe she learnt some tips

I'm a celeb 2025 evictions schedule

Based on the schedule, here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 will start booting people out of camp

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s closer than you think!

Aitch from I’m A Celeb’s huge net worth, and how he made his impressive fortune

Ellissa Bain

Oh he’s rich rich

I'm A Celeb 2025 trials rule

I’m A Celeb hasn’t mentioned it, so here are the new rules about how many trials celebs can do

Harrison Brocklehurst

The Bushtucker Trial rules have changed – so no more six in a row trials like Dean last year

I'm A Celeb

Alex Scott’s wild net worth, and the BBC salary that proves she’s not in I’m A Celeb for money

Kieran Galpin

Being an icon pays really well, apparently

Ruby Wax

After decades in showbiz, Ruby Wax’s net worth proves she’s in I’m A Celeb for the vibes alone

Kieran Galpin

She really doesn’t need the pay cheque

‘Deep-rooted sexism’: Leeds Uni Boxing Society accused of joking about domestic abuse

Sienna Wilson

A comment was made implying women sometimes ‘deserve’ to be punched

York SU launches campaign to demand action on the student housing crisis

Shannon Downing

The SU says the university has not taken sufficient steps to manage the impact of 150 additional first years

The weirdest thing about each Durham college

Kashish Fatima

This whole uni is such a fever dream

