The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Spencer Matthews might be cheering Vogue Williams on from very, very far away this year, but long-time I’m A Celeb viewers will remember that he actually has his own history in the jungle, and it did not end well.

In fact, Spencer was kicked out of I’m A Celebrity after just three days back in 2015.

So, why was Spencer Matthews booted off I’m A Celeb?

Spencer joined the 2015 cast as a late arrival, turning up in the jungle with the usual cheeky grin and reality TV confidence. But just a few days later, he was gone. Viewers were confused, the camp was confused, and producers were absolutely not playing around.

Shortly after, Spencer released a statement explaining why he’d been removed, per the BBC. He revealed, “Shortly after I arrived in Australia, I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago. When I started taking this programme of pills, it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.”

Spencer also said, “Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually. But there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle.”

But once producers found out, that was it. Spencer admitted he “pushed back” when told he had to leave, but producers stood firm. He said, “I pushed back, but ultimately the show’s duty of care prevailed and bags had to be packed.”

Spencer then added, “It was a pill every day, and that’s just how I saw it. I was under the impression that recreational use of steroids was fine, especially as they seem to be, very worryingly, readily available. I didn’t actually believe I was doing anything wrong at the time.”

And now that Vogue Williams is on I’m A Celeb 2025, Spencer Matthews won’t be joining her. It’s not because he was once booted off the show, but because he’s busy doing Ironman triathlons on seven continents.

