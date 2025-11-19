The Tab

Here’s how old every I’m A Celeb 2025 cast member is, ranked from youngest to oldest

How is Alex Scott 41?!

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Since I’m A Celeb 2025 started, all everyone has been wondering is how old the cast is. It’s a really mixed bunch this year, with Gen Z chaos, chill millennials, and then a few absolute telly icons who have seen more than enough to handle a couple of cockroaches.

So, to save you the effort of pausing the episode and frantically searching, here’s exactly how old every I’m A Celeb 2025 cast member is.

Angry Ginge

Age: 24

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast how old

via ITV

At just 24, Angry Ginge is basically the camp’s excitable little brother. Full of energy, full of opinions, full of “let’s just do it” vibes. I’m still waiting to see Ginge’s “angry” side.

Aitch

Age: 25

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast how old

via ITV

Aitch being 25 makes complete sense. It was quite obvious he’s one of the youngest cast members. He’s just so full of energy and basically ready to do anything to prove his worth. I can’t get over him getting past that crocodile, bold move.

Shona McGarty

Age: 34

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast how old

via ITV

Shona is 34 years old, and she has that youthful energy as well as the calmness that comes with maturity.

Jack Osbourne

Age: 40

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast how old

via ITV

Jack is 40 and somehow manages to look both exactly that age and also not at all. He’s settling well into the camp and has already become Captain Jack, cooking for everyone.

Alex Scott

Age: 41

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast how old

via ITV

Alex is 41 and honestly doesn’t look a day over 21. She did say on the show that she sometimes forgets she’s over 40, and fair, so do we.

Eddie Kadi

Age: 42

via ITV

At 42, Eddie has fully taken on the role of camp morale booster. He was the first to get into the getaway car. He’s loud, funny, and has already made the catchy song, “Aitch and Eddie in the Jungle.”

Kelly Brook

Age: 45

via ITV

Kelly is 45, and she honestly looks so fun to be around. She’s the perfect mix of calm and competent, and I can’t wait to see how she handles her Bushtucker Trial.

Lisa Riley

Age: 49

via ITV

Lisa is 49 and brings total auntie energy in the best way. Loud when she wants to be, supportive when she needs to be, and absolutely ready to scream in a trial.

Martin Kemp

Age: 64

via ITV

Martin is 64 and officially the camp’s resident legend. He’s been famous longer than some campmates have been alive, and yet he’s the most chilled one there.

Ruby Wax

Age: 72

via ITV

Ruby is 72 and absolutely stealing the show. Sharp, funny, chaotic at times, she’s the campmate who will 100 per cent tell you the truth whether you asked or not.

