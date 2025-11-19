I’m A Celeb’s Aitch has a chaotic relationship history, so here’s a nosy look inside it

2 days ago

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch has always given “cheeky lad who falls in love every five minutes,” and somehow, his relationship history is full of some seriously gorgeous and talented women. From YouTubers to models to very low-key girlfriends, the rapper’s love life has been a whole journey, and now he’s in the I’m A Celeb jungle, he might actually confirm if he’s dating anyone right now or not.

But till then, here’s a nosey look inside I’m A Celeb’s Aitch’s chaotic relationship history. You’re welcome.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Probably Aitch’s most iconic relationship was with YouTuber and interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg, aka the queen of awkward Chicken Shop Dates.

They first met back in 2019 when Aitch appeared on her show, where Amelia was genuinely shocked when he admitted he “wasn’t texting any girls.” Sure.

Fast forward to 2022, and Aitch began posting those TikTok videos with a “mystery girl.” Eventually, Amelia confirmed on Kiss FM that she was the mystery girl. Then the pair went Instagram official after a very cute bowling date.

But shortly after soft-launching each other and confirming their relationship, the pair split. Some people still think it was all a PR stunt, though neither of them has ever confirmed that.

Well, they were adorable while it lasted.

Lola Thompson

After Amelia, Aitch dated influencer Lola Thompson, and this relationship… ended noisily.

As reported by The Sun, they were together for around 10 months between 2022 and 2023. Lola even became close to Aitch’s sister Gracie, who has Down Syndrome, something Aitch proudly shared on Instagram.

However, a friend said that things ended because of their conflicting schedules.

During a September episode of the 90s Baby Show podcast, Aitch told a pretty grim story about a previous girlfriend dealing with “Bali Belly.” He didn’t name Lola, but everyone put two and two together.

Days later, Lola went on TikTok to clear things up, calling his version “incorrect” and “vulgar.” She also explained what actually happened. It was messy and dramatic.

Aitch did not respond publicly.

Lois Cottam

Earlier this year, Aitch was linked to psychology student Lois Cottam, whom he reportedly dated quietly for a few months.

According to The Sun, they’d “known each other for a while” and were “getting more serious.” Lois kept her Instagram private, deleted her profile photo and stayed completely offline.

They never posted each other, and it’s unclear if they’re still together. Aitch has said absolutely nothing, which is very off-brand for him.

Now that Aitch is in the jungle, I’m actually waiting for him to accidentally blurt out whether he’s single while frying Kangaroo toes with Angry Ginge.

