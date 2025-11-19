The Tab
I'm A Celeb Aitch relationship history

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch has a chaotic relationship history, so here’s a nosy look inside it

He actually looked good with Amelia

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch has always given “cheeky lad who falls in love every five minutes,” and somehow, his relationship history is full of some seriously gorgeous and talented women. From YouTubers to models to very low-key girlfriends, the rapper’s love life has been a whole journey, and now he’s in the I’m A Celeb jungle, he might actually confirm if he’s dating anyone right now or not.

But till then, here’s a nosey look inside I’m A Celeb’s Aitch’s chaotic relationship history. You’re welcome.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

@aitch12

Yeah you guessed it, f*** off now #fyp @ameliadimz ♥️

♬ Baby – Aitch & Ashanti

Probably Aitch’s most iconic relationship was with YouTuber and interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg, aka the queen of awkward Chicken Shop Dates.

They first met back in 2019 when Aitch appeared on her show, where Amelia was genuinely shocked when he admitted he “wasn’t texting any girls.” Sure.

Fast forward to 2022, and Aitch began posting those TikTok videos with a “mystery girl.” Eventually, Amelia confirmed on Kiss FM that she was the mystery girl. Then the pair went Instagram official after a very cute bowling date.

But shortly after soft-launching each other and confirming their relationship, the pair split. Some people still think it was all a PR stunt, though neither of them has ever confirmed that.

Well, they were adorable while it lasted.

Lola Thompson

After Amelia, Aitch dated influencer Lola Thompson, and this relationship… ended noisily.

As reported by The Sun, they were together for around 10 months between 2022 and 2023. Lola even became close to Aitch’s sister Gracie, who has Down Syndrome, something Aitch proudly shared on Instagram.

However, a friend said that things ended because of their conflicting schedules.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

During a September episode of the 90s Baby Show podcast, Aitch told a pretty grim story about a previous girlfriend dealing with “Bali Belly.” He didn’t name Lola, but everyone put two and two together.

Days later, Lola went on TikTok to clear things up, calling his version “incorrect” and “vulgar.” She also explained what actually happened. It was messy and dramatic.

Aitch did not respond publicly.

Lois Cottam

Earlier this year, Aitch was linked to psychology student Lois Cottam, whom he reportedly dated quietly for a few months.

According to The Sun, they’d “known each other for a while” and were “getting more serious.” Lois kept her Instagram private, deleted her profile photo and stayed completely offline.

They never posted each other, and it’s unclear if they’re still together. Aitch has said absolutely nothing, which is very off-brand for him.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @aitch

Now that Aitch is in the jungle, I’m actually waiting for him to accidentally blurt out whether he’s single while frying Kangaroo toes with Angry Ginge.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

I'm A Celeb Ruby Wax troubled childhood

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax opens up about her ‘torturous’ childhood she miraculously survived

I'm A Celeb Jack Osbourne health condition

Jack Osbourne’s health condition explained and what it means for I’m A Celeb’s Bushtucker trials

I'm A Celeb Angry Ginge controversial moments

All of Angry Ginge’s controversial moments before he even set foot in the I’m A Celeb camp

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming