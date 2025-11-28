Cardiff Uni graduate flees UK whilst awaiting sentencing for sexual assault in SU bar

Amit Patil attacked a customer on his first shift at the bar

A Cardiff University graduate is believed to have fled the UK whilst awaiting sentencing for sexual assault in Cardiff’s Students’ Union bar.

Amit Patil was found guilty of sexual assault in January after reaching under a customer’s skirt and groping her over her underwear.

The 27-year-old was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court again in February for sentencing but failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and it is thought that Patil has been on the run for nine months, Wales Online reports.

The Cardiff graduate was working his first shift at the Cardiff Students’ Union bar, located in Park Place, Cathays, when the assault took place.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed he may have travelled to India. He remains wanted for failing to appear in court.”

Robert Chudleigh, the defence solicitor, said during the trial in January that Patil’s plan was to return to India, as his visa was due to expire at the end of the month.

He added: “His plan was to return to India at that point but he recognises the authority of the court and wouldn’t seek to leave the jurisdiction.”

Patil lived on Newport Road in Rumney, where he studied at Cardiff University and obtained a degree in data science and analytics.

The 27-year-old denied having any physical contact with the victim, but failed to explain why the young woman immediately turned around in anger after Patil passed her whilst on shift at the Cardiff Students’ Union bar.

Deputy District Judge Gareth Williams found Patil guilty of sexual assault and said that his claims were “implausible”, and undermined by CCTV footage and the victim’s “credible” recount of the event.

Whilst CCTV did not show the incident occurring, Judge Williams said it demonstrated that there was enough space for Patil to pass the victim without being especially close to her.

The judge said there was no possibility the 27-year-old’s actions had occurred “by accident or chance.”

Patil was granted bail as sentencing was adjourned on 4th February. This action was taken so that a pre-sentence report could be written to gather more information about the convicted party.

During the trial, Mr Chudleigh said Patil had no previous criminal convictions, and asked the judge to consider whether the victim could have been “weary”, after having drunk six or seven alcoholic drinks. The solicitor said the victim “conceded that alcohol being in her system may have had an impact on her recollection of events.”

However, cross-examining prosecutor Alex Dublievic said: “I’m going to put it to you that you were walking out of the bar, you saw this pretty girl with a short skirt, and something went through your mind.

“You decided to touch her vagina. You took an opportunity as you thought you would get away with it because it was dark and there was loud music.”

The police force has been asked whether it will look to make use of the extradition treaty between India and the UK, and whether it is actively searching for Patil.

Featured image via LinkedIn and Google Maps