Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

A man has been jailed for over three years after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman under a bridge in Cardiff.

Fawaz Alsamaou dragged his victim under a railway bridge in Cathays whilst she was walking home after a night out.

Alsamaou, 33, followed the woman as she left Pulse nightclub at 4am, which is located on Cardiff’s Churchill Way, the BBC reports.

As the 24-year-old returned to Cathays, Alsamaou pulled her by the neck under the bridge off Salisbury Road before strangling and sexually assaulting her. The victim tried to push her assailant away, and when she managed to do so successfully, she fled the scene and called police.

Alsamaou, originally from Syria, lived in Lockwood, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, before being convicted and sentenced to over three years in prison.

By examining CCTV footage and launching an appeal on BBC Crimewatch, police were able to identify the 33-year-old and later arrested him in Huddersfield.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, read an impact statement on behalf of the victim at Newport Crown Courthouse last Friday (31st October). The victim described how the attack has left a “lasting impact” on her.

Ms Walker said: “I’m always looking over my shoulders and thinking the worst. At the start I couldn’t work and I didn’t leave my house for two weeks. I feel uneasy when it’s dark outside.”

She added that the event has “really affected” the victim’s social life, and that she no longer goes outside like she “used to”.

“I suffer with my mental health generally but this incident really hit that harder. I can barely sleep and I have nightmares relating to it.

“I’m working to get over it but this isn’t something you can just recover from,” the prosecutor added.

The victim explained how the incident has prevented her from “doing everyday things”, and has made her not want to go out with friends.

She revealed to the court that she did not return to work for two to three months due to anxiety about being in public spaces, with the time off work causing “additional stress”.

According to South Wales Police, the victim continued: “I want the male responsible for the attack to serve justice. Not only so I can have closure from the incident but to ensure that this doesn’t happen to any other females in the future.”

David Pinnell, defending, said that despite guilty pleas, Alsamaou refused to accept his guilt because of fears he may be deported for doing so.

Judge Celia Hughes, described the crime as “a horrible attack on a woman alone at night in Cardiff.”

She continued: “She was entitled to walk home alone at night without being attacked by you, a predatory man.

“You say you’re a practising Muslim but your behaviour that night casts doubt on the practise of your faith.”

Judge Hughes added that the incident must have been “petrifying” for the victim, and will have “lasting impact on her life.”

She went on to sentence Alsamaou to three years and one month in prison, confirming it would be “highly likely” that he would be deported after serving his sentence.

Detective Sgt Alex Lloyd of the South Wales Police said: “We hope today’s sentencing gives the victim the closure that she has been seeking.

“Stranger incidents like that are very unusual, but when they do happen, we use all available policing methods, including medical appeals for information, to bring offenders to justice.

“We would like to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in speaking out and thank BBC Crimewatch for their assistance.”

Featured image via South Wales Police and YouTube