Salisbury Road attacker jailed for 10 years after ‘brutal’ stabbing in Cardiff

Abdul Ali stabbed his victim in the popular student suburb of Cathays

Gabe Ward | News

The man behind the Salisbury Road attack has been jailed for 10 years after committing a “brutal” stabbing in Cardiff.

Abdul Ali, from Cardiff, stabbed a 34-year-old in a “brutal” and “vicious” attack which was caught on CCTV.

The attack took place just before midnight on February 25th 2025, causing serious injuries which could have been “fatal” according to South Wales Police.

Just opposite from Misfits Social Club, located in the hub of the student suburb Cathays, the 20-year-old stabbed the victim in the neck and stomach in a “senseless” act of violence.

CCTV footage showed Ali suddenly attacking the 34-year-old in a car where the victim was trapped, but who later managed to escape with serious injuries.

Ali ran into a fast-food restaurant after the stabbing and locked himself in the toilets in an attempt to hide from police; however, he was arrested shortly after.

via South Wales Police

The 20-year-old denied the Section 18 wounding with intent charge, claiming he did not mean to cause serious harm.

After reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements, the jury rejected his account and later sentenced him to 10 years’ incarceration at Cardiff Crown Court.

South Wales Police said the victim underwent surgery after sustaining serious injuries on the night of the attack. t

According to Wales Online, detective constable Anthony Hurley said the stabbing “could have easily been fatal.”

He added: “Had it not been for the quick and brave intervention of another man known to both the victim and the defendant, the outcome could have been far worse.

“Violence of this kind can never be normalised in our capital city. Anyone caught carrying or using a knife should expect to spend a long time behind bars.”

Featured image via South Wales Police 

