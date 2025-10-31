The Tab

Cardiff University is supporting Palestinian universities in new partnership

The scheme will provide support to Palestinian staff and students affected by the conflict

Sarah Kim | News

Cardiff University is supporting Palestinian universities in a new partnership which will collaborate with institutions in conflict regions.

The scheme will provide support to Palestinian staff and students affected by the conflict, having already launched support for staff training.

The Cardiff University – Palestinian Universities’ Partnership is delivering the training remotely, with more than 200 interactive e-learning resources for students, alongside recorded lectures and research collaborations. 

Dr Athanasios Hassoulas, director of the HIVE Digital Education and Teaching Innovation Unit and reader in medical education at Cardiff University, leads this program, the university reports. 

Over the past 18 months, he and his team have worked with the Arab American University, An-Najah National University, and Al-Azhar University Gaza.

Together they have hosted visits to Cardiff, as well as extended three clinical placements for students from the West Bank.

Arab American University via Google Maps

This work follows the attacks on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which occurred in April, killing at least 20 journalists and health workers. Among the deceased were students from Cardiff University’s partner institute, Al-Azhar University’s School of Medicine. 

Among the dead were Mohammed Al-Habibi, who was in his final year of medical school, and Yara Fouad Al-Hasri, who was in his penultimate year.

A conference memorial was held, as well as a contribution to a fundraiser to cover the living expenses for two Palestinian medical students. They are scheduled to embark on a year of clinical placements in Cardiff. 

Vice-chancellor, Dr. Wendy Larner, said: “Conflict is hugely disruptive to the education of students, and our academic colleagues in Palestine are educating students in unprecedented circumstances.”

She referred to education as a “stabilising force,” and spoke of the importance of supporting opportunities for staff and students in conflict-affected regions like Palestine. 

Featured image via Google Maps and Canva  

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

