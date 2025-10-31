Cardiff University is supporting Palestinian universities in new partnership

The scheme will provide support to Palestinian staff and students affected by the conflict

Cardiff University is supporting Palestinian universities in a new partnership which will collaborate with institutions in conflict regions.

The scheme will provide support to Palestinian staff and students affected by the conflict, having already launched support for staff training.

The Cardiff University – Palestinian Universities’ Partnership is delivering the training remotely, with more than 200 interactive e-learning resources for students, alongside recorded lectures and research collaborations.

Dr Athanasios Hassoulas, director of the HIVE Digital Education and Teaching Innovation Unit and reader in medical education at Cardiff University, leads this program, the university reports.

Over the past 18 months, he and his team have worked with the Arab American University, An-Najah National University, and Al-Azhar University Gaza.

Together they have hosted visits to Cardiff, as well as extended three clinical placements for students from the West Bank.

This work follows the attacks on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which occurred in April, killing at least 20 journalists and health workers. Among the deceased were students from Cardiff University’s partner institute, Al-Azhar University’s School of Medicine.

Among the dead were Mohammed Al-Habibi, who was in his final year of medical school, and Yara Fouad Al-Hasri, who was in his penultimate year.

A conference memorial was held, as well as a contribution to a fundraiser to cover the living expenses for two Palestinian medical students. They are scheduled to embark on a year of clinical placements in Cardiff.

Vice-chancellor, Dr. Wendy Larner, said: “Conflict is hugely disruptive to the education of students, and our academic colleagues in Palestine are educating students in unprecedented circumstances.”

She referred to education as a “stabilising force,” and spoke of the importance of supporting opportunities for staff and students in conflict-affected regions like Palestine.

Featured image via Google Maps and Canva