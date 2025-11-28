The Tab

Why are men suddenly wearing quarter zips and drinking matcha?! The TikTok trend explained

Even Central Cee is doing it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram the past few weeks, you may have seen guys standing around in quarter zip jumpers and holding cups of matcha. The trend has gone super viral, but what exactly does it mean, and where does it come from? Here are all the answers you need.

The quarter zip trend actually started on TikTok

Early this November, Jason Gyamfi filmed a video with his friend in Brooklyn that now has over 23 million views. In the video, they’re both wearing quarter zip jumpers and swirling their ice-cold matchas.

@whois.jason

@Richdafifth life different when u gotta quarter zip #matcha #quarterzip #performative #niketech

♬ original sound – Jason Gyamfi

“We don’t do Nike tech, we don’t do coffee, it’s straight quarter zips and matcha round here,” he said. “He was talking about some putting on a Nike tech to come outside, I told him, what are you doing? We’ve upgraded in life, we wear glasses now, we wear quarter zips now.”

“Yesterday I was in the hood, today I’m wearing this sweater, I’m in Blank Street gang, change your life gang,” his friend replied.

Jason added: “Techs down, quarter zips up.”

The viral video has now started a trend, where men swap out their tracksuits and baggy clothes for quarter zips, leaning into a corporate appropriate kind of style.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Jason said: “The movement is elevation at the end of the day, when you leave your house, you’re the best version of yourself, point blank, period.”

It’s now causing a full on quarter zip movement

Since this trend started, more and more people have been joining in on this trend, including popular TikTok creators, and even huge UK rapper Central Cee..

@centralcee

♬ original sound – ethan10sinclair

The quarter zip movement is the latest trend from young people making fun of corporate life and “big boy jobs”. This comes after the “final quarter” jokes and Corporate Erin, a TikTok comedian who blew up for her spot-on impressions of office environments. At the same time, the trend focuses on going against stereotype of who should be in professional spaces, and is mostly led by African American men.

But for Jason, it’s not just about what you wear.

“The man makes the clothes, not the clothes make the man,” he said.

Featured image via TikTok

Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

Kayley Lincoln

Hopefully this makes you feel better about yourself

bonnie

The OnlyFans girlies are all doing nasty things Down Under, and the pics and clips are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Has Australia not got enough to deal with? Snakes, spiders, and now Bonnie ‘barely legal’ Blue

These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

Romilly Goddard

That’s the best dressed monkey I’ve ever seen

alex hall from before selling the oc

A nosy look at Alex Hall’s lavish life and rich husband from before Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

I’m so jelly of her house

Why are men suddenly wearing quarter zips and drinking matcha?! The TikTok trend explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Central Cee is doing it

Festive fits: Winter formal outfit guide

Alice Morcom

How to be the belle of the ball at your Christmas social

Revealed: King’s College London vice-chancellor’s annual spend has increased by 11 percent

Isabella Zbucki

A freedom of information request (FOI) by The King’s Tab shows Shitij Kapur’s spending across various categories

The I’m A Celeb campmate who has done the most trials ever, and won the most stars

Ellissa Bain

This is who holds both records

Bristol University researcher develops new spacesuit technology

Katy Bright

Artificial muscles are a feature of a new space garment, allowing astronauts to move more freely in space

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo reveals the bizarre story behind improvised Wicked scene that had millions bawling

Kieran Galpin

God this makes the scene hit HARD

