Festive fits: Winter formal outfit guide

How to be the belle of the ball at your Christmas social

32 mins ago

Tis the season: Cheap wine, some vague imitation of a roast dinner, crinkly paper crowns and the dulcet tones of Bublé playing in the background. That’s right, Christmas formal season has landed in Bristol. Formals are a great excuse to show your peers your wardrobe does not consist solely of tracksuits, so here’s a handy guide of what’s trending in formal wear this season.

Christmas colours

A Christmas classic, you can’t go wrong with a gorgeous festive red. Make Mrs Claus jealous with a slinky crimson ensemble, or match with the singular bottle of wine allocated per table and opt for a deep burgundy (also helpful for any spills that might happen if you get a bit too merry).

If reds seem a bit too daring for you, dresses in rich shades of brown have been peppering clothing shops and provide a beautiful yet subtle option. Pop down to Cabot Circus to see what they have on offer, and treat yourself to a festive new outfit.

If you’re feeling like a proper diva, take inspiration from the Star of Bethlehem and drench yourself in shimmering fabric. Recently, many popular clothing brands are making dresses in beautiful iridescent tones, guaranteed to make you feel like a glimmering Christmas star. Although good luck on finding three wise men around, slim pickings.

Texture

Nothing says Christmas like a little bit of sparkle, and as the festive season rolls around we are, once again, seeing beautiful garments dripping in dazzling embellishments. Give the Christmas decorations a run for their money and go wild bedazzling yourself. Throw it back to the 90s with a little beaded moment, perfect for a subtle yet eye-catching bit of glitz.

Check out the vintage shops on Park Street or hop on Vinted to bag a bargain. Another way of jazzing up your formal is donning some sleek silk like it’s the finest wrapping paper. Or elegance at its finest, silk or satin is timeless. Twinkling tree lights reflect perfectly on the sheen of the fabric and add a festive pop to the simplest of outfits.

Play around with patterns and textures – classic leopard print, gathered waists, panels of mesh. If there’s any time to experiment, it’s now. Follow a muted colour palette of wine-reds and Christmas tree green, and allow the fabric of your outfit to speak for itself.

Style

If you’re feeling more chic than elegant, try opting for a more unique silhouette. Drop waist occasion wear has soared in popularity recently. Pair with sheer tights and some knee high boots for a more edgy, yet still smart, look for the more causal Christmas occasions.

Another trend cropping up recently is two-piece sets; stylish structured tops paired with tailored trousers or sweeping midi skirts are a great option if you’re not feeling too dressy, but still want to look smart. Either opt for a trendy co-ord set, or see what combination you can create by browsing the myriad of charity shops lining Gloucester Road.

Accessories

A true Bristol classic, now reflected in mainstream trends: The skinny scarf. For a more elegant take on every Bristol girls staple, pair a satin maxi dress with a stylish silky scarf; casual elegance over your shoulders. Pair with a up-do for sophisticated festive glamour, perfect for spending the night trying to charm your tutor into giving you a shining recommendation for your grad scheme applications.

Lastly, ditch the Effy Stonem inspired tightlining, give yourself a bit of a makeover. Even the simplest of outfits can be turned festive with a bit of eyeshadow. Try out the ‘frosted makeup’ trend that’s all over TikTok and turn your eyelids into a good impression of a glitzy bauble. If you’re inspired by wine-induced confidence, throw on a Christmassy red lip, and who knows? Maybe you’ll catch your course crush under the mistletoe.