What Bristol students actually want this Christmas

Buying Christmas presents for Bristol students is no easy task. Whether they’re trying to get through third-year dissertation chaos, still recovering from a lingering case of freshers’ flu, or just trying to make it through to the winter break with their sanity intact, the 2025 Bristol gift guide is here to make your life easier and to reward them for their hard work during exam season. Hopefully, this list can help you to please even the fussiest Bristol student.

A pair of massive noise-cancelling headphones

Whether the person you’re buying for wishes to block out the aggressive typing sounds of their peer in the ASS or the ominous sounds coming from the room above them at 11:30 pm in their Badock accomodation, noise-cancelling headphones for any uni student are an essential. Beyond practicality, noise-cancelling headphones add to the nonchalant vibe we all aspire to achieve. Walking up St. Michaels in a long coat with headphones, nobody knows you are listening to the Hamilton soundtrack instead of Morrisey. They can also be useful for getting a decent night of sleep before your 9am despite living next to a house of seven student DJs who insist on practicing their sets until 4am.

DJ decks

Let’s be real, all Bristol students want for Christmas is to be a DJ and maybe even have a residency on the Triangle. We are calling for you to quite literally deck the halls of North Village with super high-tech pieces of equipment that sport fun buttons and a swirly thing in the middle. If you gifted someone the noise-cancelling headphones above, this gift would be perfect to give to any North Village boy you know who worships 4 am Kru, but be warned, he will now take any opportunity to get out his decks and turn every pres into his own boiler room. Not only are you gifting someone a music magic board, but you are gifting them a brand, an identity. Is it unique? No. Will it make their Christmas? Yes.

A black card to any triangle club

Daisy’s. Brass Pig. Sixty-Six. Choose your favourite. A black card for the triangle is miraculously the gift that keeps on giving…not just unlimited entry but also a permanent feeling of Thursday morning hangxiety and low attendance. The person you gift this to will most likely roll their eyes upon opening; they are fooling no one. This Christmas is about embracing our love for the Triangle, not pretending we are above it. It is quite literally the perfect gift for the party animal (anyone) in your life.

Jason Donervan gift card

Jason Donervan is a Bristol icon and holds a dear place in our hearts. For a truly perfect pairing, combine this gift with a Triangle black card for a complete Bristol student night out bundle. This gift card provides your loved one with a lifetime supply of cheesy chips with as much garlic mayo as your heart desires, the pinnacle of post-club cuisine. Alongside, you are guaranteed for JJ to know your name with this gift; a genuine flex in our land.

A permanent seat in the ASS during exam season

Arguably, the rarest and most valuable gift on this entire list. Imagine never again having to pace up and down each floor of the ASS, hot, sweaty and flustered, desperately scanning the rows for a free seat. With this gift, exam season stress would vanish, no more competition or chaos, just guaranteed productivity, peace and quiet. If you want to go all out, consider gifting an engraved gold plaque that can be hammered to the exact spot. Not only have you gifted a seat, but the ultimate level of Bristol prestige. This person will now have royalty status, waving to their sweaty coursemates who are just about to miss the essay deadline due to the painful lack of seats.

Unlimited heating

Instead of going to bed in three jumpers, a dressing gown and tangled in the wires of an electric blanket, let’s ensure your housemate can just flick the heating switch on and not have to fear the £150 bill at the end of the month. It is perfect for the housemates who show up to every party in a dressing gown and fluffy socks because the thermostat hasn’t been touched all year. Warmth is a luxury in Bristol student housing, make their winter warmer this Christmas.

An effortlessly cool new winter coat

Finally, no Bristol wardrobe is complete without an oversized warm winter coat. Ideal for the friend who forgets to bring their jacket on every night out and ends up shivering whilst in the smoking area. Also, a great present for your fashionable friend so they can strut down Woodland Road and show off their impeccable style. Or the friend on the other end of the spectrum that has the fashion taste of your primary school librarian, who can, from now on, simply cover their hideous outfits with a floor-length number from Zara. Further, the friend who (like all of us) wishes to pop in Clifton Down Sainsbury’s in their M&S pyjamas and Bristol Lacrosse Quarter Zip that hasn’t seen the inside of a washing machine since first year. Endlessly versatile. Bonus points if the coat is vintage.