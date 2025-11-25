The Tab
MAFS groom tried to recouple with another bride after his marriage, but she ‘laughed in his face’

He told her: ‘You look like my baby mama’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Julia-Ruth has revealed that her on-screen husband, Divarni, attempted to recouple with another groom’s bride after their marriage failed in MAFS UK season 10.

To say that Julia-Ruth and Divarni had a tumultuous time on MAFS would be an understatement. They were at odds in practically every episode, so it was not particularly shocking when they FINALLY decided to leave the experiment after weeks of seemingly trying to make it work.

Though Julia-Ruth and Divarni’s story ended there, and they haven’t really spoken since, the latter was allegedly not ready to give up his time in the spotlight. The claims were made during Julia-Ruth’s recent sitdown on the Just Call Me Audrey podcast.

“At the couple’s retreat, we got there and then, you know, he obviously left that night and then we had dinner party and everything. Then I had the producers in my room that night before saying like, ‘Do you want to stay? Is there anything we can do?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ Then we go to the commitment ceremony couch the next day. We say our goodbyes. Divarni cries, does all the whole thing,” she recalled.

“But basically what happened was is we got back from the retreat. Divarni sent me a text message on the production phones and said, ‘Can we stay in the same room that night?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely f**king not.’ Like, we’ve just been through the couple’s retreat. Why the hell are we staying in the same room tonight?”

With his tale between his legs, Divarni packed up his things and proceeded to regift a half-eaten box of chocolates to another groom’s wife.

“You look like my baby mama,” he allegedly told her, seeking to recouple and continue on with the experiment.

“But basically she laughed in his face and was like absolutely not, no,” Julia-Ruth added.

Annoyingly, Julia-Ruth did not reveal the name of the bride.

Julia-Ruth almost her a recoupling moment of her own

Ironically, producers offered Julia-Ruth the chance to recouple after her marriage to Divarni broke down. So, who was the lucky man? Steven, of course.

“[The producer] was like, ‘Could you even write a letter and put it underneath Steven’s door and ask him to stay?’ she explained. “I was like, absolutely not. She basically just said, ‘Is there anything I could do for you to stay a little bit longer?’”

