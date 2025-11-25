The Tab
mafs uk 2025 davide anica and keye

MAFS groom Keye details exact conversation that caused break-up with Davide two days later

Apparently he ‘spiralled’ after this chat

Two weeks after MAFS UK 2025 ended, I am still in mourning for Davide Ancia and Keye Luke’s relationship. It sounds like their split was more complicated than we thought. Keye has gone into extreme detail about a specific conversation with Davide from two days before the split that led to the MAFS marriage ending.

Keye said on the Avoiding my Anxiously Attached Boyfriend podcast: “The job that I was means to get when we came out fell through. So everyone else went back to work, went back to their normal lives. And I had a dead period of absolutely nothing.”

For context, Keye works in marketing. He specialises in luxury property. His last gig before MAFS was for The Crown Estate.

Keye continued: “So, my mental health really suffered. I just ended up in a really bad place. And I was talking to Davide about it a lot, because we encouraged [each other] to open up and talk about these things. But me talking about it started having a detrimental effect on his wellbeing, because I was phoning him, crying, while he’s in different countries, because I was struggling, and felt like I was drowning.”

These are the issues which Davide and Keye discussed in the conversation two days before their MAFS marriage collapsed.

Davide and Keye on MAFS UK

Davide and Keye on MAFS UK
(Image via Channel 4)

“We decided that I wouldn’t talk to him about it anymore,” Keye said, “because it was too much for him to deal with. And then things spiralled. And then they ended.

“We had the conversation about me not talking to him about my feelings on the Friday. He then flew on the Saturday, leading into Sunday morning. Sunday morning I spiralled, had a breakdown, downloaded Grindr. He then downloaded Grindr and found me on there.”

When asked what Davide was doing on Grindr, Keye explained: “I don’t live in his mind. He had a suspicion that I was on there because I wasn’t responding to his calls. At 2am, I would like to add. So I would argue that you would just assume I was asleep. But here we are. He downloaded it to find me, then found me on it, and ended our relationship, which is fair.”

Keye claims he wasn’t trying to find a man to hook up with, but to get him “substances”. He continued: “Look, I was out of work. I was already rinsing through my savings…. We all know you can get things for free if you’re pretty.”

Davide broke up with Keye over text, since he was in Atlanta. He then blocked Keye on all social media platforms. They have spoken a bit since the break-up five months ago. Keye even wrote Davide a four-page long letter. However, Keye doesn’t think there’s “any way back” now “the trust is broken”.

Davide previously told The Sun that he “tried to be friends” with Keye, but then Keye blocked him on Instagram. Apparently they haven’t kept the communication going.

Featured image via Channel 4.

