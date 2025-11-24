Bailey wasn’t using his real name on MAFS UK 2025, and I’m shook

9 hours ago

MAFS UK 2025 took over three months of our lives. During this time period, we all thought the bride Rebecca Fenney was matched with the groom Bailey Smith. But it turns out that Bailey Smith isn’t his real name?!

His actual name is… drum roll please… David.

Bailey (or should we even call him that?) confirmed that we’d all got his name wrong during an interview on BBC Radio Sussex. He said: “Everyone thinks I’m Bailey Smith… I’ve just let everyone call me whatever. My name’s actually David Bailey. Bailey is my surname. The secret’s out the bag now.”

So, “Bailey” is actually his surname. He decided to go by “Bailey” instead of his real first name, “David”. Erm, maybe he thinks it sounds cooler or something.

It seems that before MAFS UK airs, producers use random surnames for cast members. This keep their identities a bit more secret, and prevents the outcomes of the show from being leaked. Because MAFS viewers thought “Bailey” was his first name, and Bailey didn’t have another surname out there, people thought “Smith” was his actual surname. Bailey hadn’t bothered to correct people until now. That’s how the internet wound up calling him the wrong name.

Since being on MAFS, he’s changed the name in his Insta bio to “D. Bailey”. So it’s now a bit clearer that he has a name before “Bailey”.

Bailey (or David, or whoever) isn’t the only MAFS UK 2025 groom not to use his real name on the show. Leo Sanchez aka Mr Hotdogg wasn’t originally called either “Leo Sanchez” or “Mr Hotdogg”. He was born Tom Stanley. Leo says he changed his name to his grandfather’s after he died about two years ago.

Featured image credit: Channel 4