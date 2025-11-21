The Tab
Keye wrote a ‘self-indulgent martyr’ poem about MAFS’ Davide, and you just have to read it

‘After a life of fighting war, I was peace for no man’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

In season 10 of MAFS UK, we’ve seen some slightly more original takes on the cliche explanation post, and now Keye has written a poem about Davide that people said was “self-indulgent.”

As the likes of Leigh and Steven were explaining their behaviour in lengthy posts on Instagram, Julia-Ruth was grabbing the tripod to record her reasoning in the form of a music video. Though it didn’t have as much production value, Keye dropped a poem on his Instagram that detailed some of his feelings towards Davide following their very public breakup.

“Another one of those ‘sometimes I write a poem, moments,” he captioned the video, which showed him speaking to the camera with his hand on his face for the much-needed pondering aesthetic.

With soft piano music in the background, Not-so-Oscar-Wilde said: “I wanted to be his peace, but sadly, after a life of fighting war, I was peace for no man. I wanted to heal him, but with a heart shattered times over, my journey was too much.

“I wanted him to save me, but now I realise only I can do that. Only I am strong enough.”

Only we gays could turn an ill-timed download of Grindr into a sonnet.

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

People called MAFS UK’s Keye a ‘martyr’ for his poem

People in the comments were pretty divided on Keye’s poem about his MAF UK experience, but a good number of people did grab their red pen to make some rather pointed English teacher-style amendments.

“Why are you doing this? Whoever is leading you down this self-indulgent faux catharsis is not your friend or a good manager. It sounds so very insincere. So much so that I thought it was a parody!” one person wrote.

“I understand what you’re saying, but don’t play the martyr. If you knew you were happy, why look elsewhere?” another said, to which Keye pointed out, “It’s a poem, I wrote a poem.”

He got a bit bitey with other people in the comments, writing to another: “1. I’ve apologised, not to you, as we weren’t married, hun. 2. You have no idea what I have or haven’t been through. 3. I’ve taken accountability. 4. I’ve used poetry to deal with my emotions since my brother passed away. Respectfully, I’m done defending myself to people who don’t know me, haven’t walked a day in my life, don’t follow me, don’t comment, leave me alone. Period.”

Funny how Grindr didn’t come up in his romanticised poem about the breakup.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel 4/Instagram

