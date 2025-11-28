This is what I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson is like in real life, when he’s not on camera

3 hours ago

Everyone is shocked by how posh and well spoken Tom Read Wilson is on I’m A Celeb, and this is what he’s really like – when he’s not being filmed.

He has such an impressive vocabulary, using big words that most people don’t even know the meaning of, and has a very posh voice, but is he really like that all the time?! Apparently, yes.

The 39-year-old’s Celebs Go Dating co-star spoke to The Sun and revealed that how he comes across on camera is 100 per cent the real him, and he’s being his true, authentic self.

“Everybody is seeing exactly who Tom is. There is no act. It’s really funny, all the stuff around his accent and voice,” she said. “I’m so used to Tom being Tom, and Tom speaking as he does, which is his usual very posh voice. To hear such conversation around it, is it real, isn’t it, when he does his accent is really funny. I can confirm Tom does speak how Tom speaks, as in his normal voice.

“It’s lovely to see him doing his thing, but it’s also really lovely to see him being so accurately represented, which is that he is unflappable, he’s very kind, he’s very funny and he’s hugely likeable.”

She said in his spare time, he loves to work out and is a bit of a “gym bunny,” always doing fitness classes like Hyrox and CrossFit.

“He also loves a bath. He’s very well kept. He takes care of his appearance, his physical health, his mental health,” she added.

One of Tom’s childhood friends, a woman called Charlie, has gushed about his authenticity in an Instagram post too, saying Tom has always been “more sparkly and effervescent than anyone” and was “absolutely born for the stage”.

She said the “kind” 30-year-old always says yes to helping with anything and is always there when you need him.

“Tom, you were born to make others smile and in a world full of scary things, you are the sunshine and the spoonful of sugar we all need. Watching you sing snakes into serene states, recite sonnets to your camp members in the bathing pond like some magical water dwelling merman and generally dazzle everyone with your unique light has been mesmerising.”

So, what you’re seeing on I’m A Celeb is the real Tom Read Wilson. No acting in sight.

