People are suddenly turning on I’m A Celeb’s Shona after this major unseen drama

4 hours ago

Shona has been one of everyone’s favourite I’m A Celeb girlies, but people are suddenly turning on her after a major drama that wasn’t on the main show. The Eastenders actress is getting called out for being lazy and not helping with her chores, which caused a huge clash in the camp.

In a clip shown on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, Kelly was seen lugging heavy water around the camp on her own before turning to Eddie and saying: “I can’t keep on top of this. It’s [the water storage] just always empty. Everyone just keeps coming up to me saying there’s no drinking water.”

Aitch and Ginge put Kelly and Shona in charge of collecting the water, but the soap actress wasn’t pulling her weight. She seemed blissfully unaware and even applauded Kelly for what a good job she was doing in the Bush Telegraph saying: “I think Kelly’s getting on really well. Every time I turn around, there’s new water on the boil. She’s smashing it. But I… ugh, it’s all that heavy lifting.”

However, Ruby quickly called Shona out on it, asking: “Shona, were you on water duty?” The actress revealed she is and insisted she had been helping out by “doing the weights” to pump the water. Lisa then piped up too, saying to Ruby “You thought it was just Kel only” before she replied: “I’ve never seen Shona do the water.”

“No, I’m totally with you,” Lisa agreed. It turns out, Shona was actually sleeping while Kelly was doing all the heavy lifting, not “lifting the weights” at all.

The clip has majorly rubbed people up the wrong way, with one person writing on Twitter “Shona will be the first one to be evicted” and another adding: “She’s always sleeping!”

“Well Aitch is leader he’s going to have to tell her. She’s lazy, Martin is too, and Ginge around camp. Only interested in air time doing tasks. Shona doesn’t even want to do those,” someone else said. Oh dear!

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV