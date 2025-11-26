Revolting issue I’m A Celeb campmates are dealing with as more rain falls after evacuation

2 hours ago

The I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are now facing a super disgusting health issue after they were forced to evacuate the camp due to a very heavy storm earlier this week.

All of the campmates had to be evacuated to the Bush Telegraph, that tiny shed where they speak to the camera, for a few hours as the camp was getting totally “drenched” by severe rain and hailstones. More than 50mm of rain fell in total during the storm.

A source told The Sun: “The camp was drenched and the storm caused filming issues, but everything is fine now. Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp.”

They returned to camp, but rain has continued to batter the Springbrook National Park, New South Wales, where the reality TV show is filmed, ever since. Now, the celebrities face a horrible medical issue. Leeches. The wet weather brings out the horrible worm-like creatures, which attach to the skin and suck your blood.

“It’s going to be very grim indeed. The wet weather always brings out the leeches, plus a whole host of other biting insects too. After what has seemed quite a harmonious camp, we expect it to get a little fraught from now on.” It’s not known if bosses will air the evacuation scenes,” a source told The Mirror.

Speaking about the night they were evacuated last year, McFly’s Danny Jones said: “It was one of the hardest nights. We were all quite cramped and I think there were still 12 of us then as well, all boiling-hot in close proximity.

“The rain also meant the leeches were searching for you and I was literally on leech check every day.” It sounds horrific.

Featured image by: ITV