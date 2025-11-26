The Tab

Revolting issue I’m A Celeb campmates are dealing with as more rain falls after evacuation

Ellissa Bain

The I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are now facing a super disgusting health issue after they were forced to evacuate the camp due to a very heavy storm earlier this week.

All of the campmates had to be evacuated to the Bush Telegraph, that tiny shed where they speak to the camera, for a few hours as the camp was getting totally “drenched” by severe rain and hailstones. More than 50mm of rain fell in total during the storm.

A source told The Sun: “The camp was drenched and the storm caused filming issues, but everything is fine now. Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp.”

They returned to camp, but rain has continued to batter the Springbrook National Park, New South Wales, where the reality TV show is filmed, ever since. Now, the celebrities face a horrible medical issue. Leeches. The wet weather brings out the horrible worm-like creatures, which attach to the skin and suck your blood.

“It’s going to be very grim indeed. The wet weather always brings out the leeches, plus a whole host of other biting insects too. After what has seemed quite a harmonious camp, we expect it to get a little fraught from now on.” It’s not known if bosses will air the evacuation scenes,” a source told The Mirror.

Speaking about the night they were evacuated last year, McFly’s Danny Jones said: “It was one of the hardest nights. We were all quite cramped and I think there were still 12 of us then as well, all boiling-hot in close proximity.

“The rain also meant the leeches were searching for you and I was literally on leech check every day.” It sounds horrific.

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around

A third year’s survival guide to winter formal season at York

Shannon Downing

A night of sparkles, chaos and stories you’ll laugh about all year

