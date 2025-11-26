Shona’s sister reveals if ‘jungle romance’ with Aitch on I’m A Celeb is actually real

2 hours ago

Shona and Aitch’s “jungle romance” is catching everyone’s attention on I’m A Celeb this year, and the Eastenders actress’ sister has now revealed if she thinks the spark is actually real.

It looks like they’re getting pretty close on screen, all starting very early on when Aitch admitted he has a “soft spot” for his campmate. They’ve been spending a lot of time together since then.

People went crazy when Shona appeared to be “licking her lips” while Aitch had his top off last night, but Shona’s sister thinks they’re probably nothing more than just friends.

As she landed at Brisbane airport, Camilla McGarty told The Sun: “He is a nice guy… I would definitely have him around for Christmas.

“I don’t know if I see it romantically, it might just be a brother and sister relationship but I don’t know. I don’t think we have seen enough to make a definite decision on it.”

Camilla is just 10 and a half months younger than Shona and they’re like twins. She knows her sister better than anyone, so if she thinks they have more of a brother and sister relationship, she’s probably right.

However, it is very hard to say when we don’t see what they’re doing for the other 23 hours of the day, off camera.

Speaking to Ginge just a few days after they got went into the jungle, the rapper said “I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me”. Ginge replied “I think she’s really nice, if that’s what you mean yeah” and Aitch agreed: “Yeah that’s what I mean.”

They both became newly single before going on I’m A Celeb, so there is potential for them to get together. Aitch was dating a psychology student called Lois Cottam, while Shona recently ended her engagement to Irish musician David Bracken.

Some people are worried that their big age gap could come between them, though. Is there a romantic spark there? Or are they more like siblings? We’ll have to wait and see.

